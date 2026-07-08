iPhone 18 Pro may get a thicker design than iPhone 17 Pro: Here's why

The pool of leaks and rumours has shed light on a bunch of information about the iPhone 18 Pro already, whether it is about the camera system, 2nm chipset or bigger battery. Now, another leak suggests that there could be more noticeable changes. As per a leak by tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro. Also Read: X gets a new video editor for creators, adds captions, green screen and more

The leak suggests that iPhone-maker is planning to increase the thickness of the aluminium frame as well as the rear camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it could become the thickest Pro iPhone Apple has launched in recent years. The tipster suggests the phone could be around 2mm thicker than the current iPhone 17 Pro. Also Read: Meta under fire in India: Government issues notice over child abuse ads on Instagram

For a quick comparison, know that the iPhone 17 Pro measures 8.75mm thick. This way, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to cross the 10mm mark, which is expected to make a noticeable difference in day-to-day use. Another thing which seems to be confirmed is that the iPhone 18 Pro may not switch back to titanium. Also Read: WhatsApp starts testing green dot online indicator for iPhone users

Why is Apple making the iPhone 18 Pro thicker?

Based on the reports, the biggest reason behind the thicker iPhone 18 Pro is said to be the camera. Some past leaks have suggested that Apple may bring a variable aperture camera on the iPhone for the first time and the iPhone 18 Pro series may witness that. What will be the benefit? This will allow you to adjust the amount of light entering the lens of the camera depending on the scene.

So adding a new camera hardware usually needs more internal space, which explains the thicker rear camera module. Apart from that Apple may need extra space to fit a larger battery.

iPhone 18 Pro: What else to expect?

Besides the design changes, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to receive several hardware upgrades. Leaks suggest the phone could feature Apple’s next-generation A20 chipset, which is said to be built using TSMC’s 2nm process. The device is also tipped to retain a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including the primary, ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

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iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline

As usual, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch later this year, possibly in September 2026. This may also bring the first-ever foldable iPhone, which is suggested to be the iPhone Ultra.