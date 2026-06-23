Urban Company Native M2 Pro Review: Smart Water Purifier That Tries to Fix the Ownership Experience

Buying a water purifier in India has honestly become more confusing than it should be.

Every brand talks about advanced purification, healthy minerals, and smart technology, but once the purifier gets installed, the real experience usually becomes about surprise service calls, expensive filter replacements and constant maintenance reminders. Also Read: 8 useful AC modes you’re probably ignoring but can improve cooling and save electricity

And that is exactly the problem Urban Company seems to be targeting with the Native M2 Pro. Also Read: Heatwave Alert: 8 electronic gadgets you should be careful with

After spending time with it, the interesting part is that this purifier does not feel like it was designed only around water purification. It feels like it was designed around ownership frustration first.

And honestly, that changes the experience more than expected.



Design: Surprisingly Premium for a Water Purifier

The first thing you notice about the Native M2 Pro by Urban Company is that it does not look like a traditional RO purifier. Most water purifiers still look overly functional, bulky or outdated. The M2 Pro feels far more modern and minimal. The glossy finish, compact footprint and clean design help it blend into a kitchen much better than most competitors in this segment.

Urban Company has clearly focused on usability details too. You get a retractable tray, a night guide light and touch-based dispensing controls that make the purifier feel more premium during daily usage than expected. The touch dispensing system especially becomes surprisingly useful over time. Instead of awkwardly holding bottles and manually stopping water flow every time, the purifier offers preset dispensing modes for a glass, bottle or free-flow filling.

Purification: No MTDS Mixing Philosophy

The Native M2 Pro by uses a 10-stage purification process including RO, UV, Copper and Alkaline filtration. But Urban Company’s biggest focus here is its ”100% RO purification” approach.

Most conventional RO systems use something called MTDS or bypass mixing, where a portion of untreated water gets mixed back into purified water to retain minerals and taste. Native claims it avoids that completely. Instead, all water goes through RO purification first, and minerals are added back afterward through remineralization.

The purifier supports TDS levels up to 2500 ppm, which should comfortably handle water conditions in most Indian cities.

Smart Features: Useful Instead of Gimmicky

A lot of smart appliances today add app support simply because they can. The Native M2 Pro surprisingly makes decent use of it.



Through the Urban Company app, you can monitor water quality, filter health and usage information in real time. And honestly, this solves one of the biggest frustrations people have with water purifiers: not knowing when filters actually need replacement. Instead of random technician recommendations or vague servicing reminders, the app-based tracking makes the entire ownership experience feel more transparent.

The purifier also includes Smart Rinse auto-cleaning functionality, which automatically cleans the system periodically to maintain hygiene and reduce manual maintenance requirements.

The Biggest Highlight: Ownership Experience

This is honestly where the Native M2 Pro starts feeling genuinely different.

Urban Company claims a 2-year filter life with no servicing required, which is far longer than what most traditional RO brands usually offer. More importantly, the company also includes a 2-year unconditional warranty that covers filters, membranes, electrical parts and even service visits.

And that matters. Because for most consumers, the actual headache with water purifiers is not the upfront cost. It is the unpredictable maintenance expenses afterward. Urban Company seems to understand that clearly. The company says the purifier can save around ₹20,000 over 8 years compared to many traditional purifier ownership models.



Now obviously, real-world savings will depend on water quality, usage and competitor pricing. But the overall ownership-first approach here genuinely feels refreshing.

Storage, Power Backup & Everyday Usage

The Native M2 Pro includes an 8-litre storage tank, which feels practical enough for most families. Another underrated feature is the in-built battery backup for dispensing water during power cuts. And honestly, in Indian households where power outages still happen occasionally, this becomes more useful than expected.

The purifier also comes with free delivery and installation, while optional accessories like booster pumps and PE kits are available separately if needed.

What Could Be Better?

As impressive as the Native M2 Pro feels overall, there are still a few things worth considering.

First, the pricing. At ₹19,499, the M2 Pro clearly positions itself in the premium water purifier segment. That means it directly competes with established brands, many of which already have strong service networks and customer familiarity.

Second, while the app integration is genuinely useful, some users may still prefer simpler non-connected appliances. People who only want ”install and forget” functionality may not fully utilize the smart features.

The glossy finish also looks premium, but it may attract fingerprints and smudges over time, especially in busy kitchen environments.

And finally, the real long-term test will still depend on service consistency and filter reliability over several years. Urban Company’s servicing network is strong in metro cities, but long-term support quality across smaller towns will matter just as much.

Final Verdict

The Urban Company Native M2 Pro does not feel like a traditional water purifier. It feels more like a company looked at everything people hate about owning an RO system and tried to redesign the experience around those frustrations.

The purifier itself looks premium, the smart features actually feel useful, the dispensing system improves daily usability and the ownership-focused warranty model genuinely stands out. Most importantly, it avoids feeling unnecessarily complicated.

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And honestly, in a category where most brands still focus only on purification numbers and feature lists, that alone makes the Native M2 Pro surprisingly interesting.