comscore
हिंदी
  • Tech News
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power in India at a higher price than its predecessor. Here's everything you need to know about its price, availability, key upgrades and the best alternatives under Rs 30,000.

Published By: Divya | Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:47 PM (IST)

Moto G77 Power

photo icon Moto G77 Power is available at Rs 23,999 with launch offers.

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in the new budget segment — sub-Rs 30,000! The price hike across smartphones has ultimately increased the price of the newly arrived budget phones too. The latest G-series member — Moto G77 Power comes at a significant price jump over the predecessor in India.
Well, it comes with some notable upgrades in specifications and features in terms of battery, chipset and AI features. From specifications, cameras, features to price and availability — here is everything to know about the latest Moto G77 Power. news Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

Moto G77 Power specifications and features at a glance

The Moto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits brightness. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and also gets an IP64 rating against dust and water splash. Under the hood, it packs an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Moto G77 Power houses a 7000mAh battery with 33W charging support. news Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

For photography, it features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, the Moto G77 Power has a 32MP selfie camera with up to 2K video recording.

Feature Details
Display 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz
Peak Brightness 1,050 nits
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Durability IP64 dust and water splash resistance
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 (Octa-core)
GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (Primary) + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera 32MP
Front Video Recording Up to 2K
Battery 7,000mAh
Charging 33W wired fast charging

Moto G77 Power price and availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power at Rs 25,999 for the single variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. However, you can find an instant discount of Rs 2000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards, which will help you grab it for Rs 23,999.

You can find it in PANTONE Impenetrable, PANTONE Nautical Blue and PANTONE Fuchsia Red colour options. It will be available on sale starting on 13th July, 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in and offline stores.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred SourceAddTechlusiveasaPreferredSource

Moto G77 Power alternatives under Rs 30,000

Within the price range of Rs 30,000, you can get some other interesting options too, such as:

  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (Rs 25,999)
    It also features a 6.72-inch LCD display but comes with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and a 7000mAh battery with 45W charging support.
  • Redmi Note 15 5G (Rs 24,920 for 8GB+128GB)
    At the much lower price, the Redmi Note 15 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, features an 108MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide at the back and a 20MP selfie camera. However, the battery settles at 5,520mAh with a 45W charging speed.