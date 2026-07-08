Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in the new budget segment — sub-Rs 30,000! The price hike across smartphones has ultimately increased the price of the newly arrived budget phones too. The latest G-series member — Moto G77 Power comes at a significant price jump over the predecessor in India.

Well, it comes with some notable upgrades in specifications and features in terms of battery, chipset and AI features. From specifications, cameras, features to price and availability — here is everything to know about the latest Moto G77 Power. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

Moto G77 Power specifications and features at a glance

The Moto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits brightness. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and also gets an IP64 rating against dust and water splash. Under the hood, it packs an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Moto G77 Power houses a 7000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

For photography, it features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. On the front, the Moto G77 Power has a 32MP selfie camera with up to 2K video recording.

Feature Details Display 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Peak Brightness 1,050 nits Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Durability IP64 dust and water splash resistance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 (Octa-core) GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (Primary) + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP Front Video Recording Up to 2K Battery 7,000mAh Charging 33W wired fast charging

Moto G77 Power price and availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power at Rs 25,999 for the single variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. However, you can find an instant discount of Rs 2000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards, which will help you grab it for Rs 23,999.

You can find it in PANTONE Impenetrable, PANTONE Nautical Blue and PANTONE Fuchsia Red colour options. It will be available on sale starting on 13th July, 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in and offline stores.

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Moto G77 Power alternatives under Rs 30,000

Within the price range of Rs 30,000, you can get some other interesting options too, such as: