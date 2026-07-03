boAt Airdopes ProClip Review: An open-ear earbud with a focus on privacy

Let’s be honest! Open-ear earbuds are still not that common, especially in the budget segment. This is also because they rest just outside the ear canal, unlike the classic earbuds style. And one of the core purposes of them is to be aware of the surroundings while enjoying the music. The latest boAt Airdopes ProClip brings the same design at Rs 1,799, but like most open-ear earbuds, it also comes with a few trade-offs. Also Read: Why Rockerz 650 Pro is one of the best Dolby Audio headphones in India to buy this Amazon Prime Day

Apart from the clip-on design, the Airdopes ProClip earbuds promise to offer up to 52 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 6.0, AI-powered calling, and multi-device connectivity. I have been using the earbuds for about a week, and while comfort and ambient awareness stood out, there were a few areas where I expected more. Here’s my experience. Also Read: boAt launches Airdopes ProClip in India: Open-ear earbuds with cloud-fit design

Specification Details Price Rs 1,799 Design Open-ear clip-on earbuds Driver Size 12mm dynamic drivers Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 6.0 Battery Life Up to 52 hours (with charging case) Earbuds Charging Time Approx. 50 minutes Charging Case Time Approx. 2 hours Calling Technology AI-ENx Noise Cancellation Gaming Mode Beast Mode (55ms low latency) Multi-device Connectivity Yes Water Resistance IPX4 EQ Customisation Supported via boAt app Audio Leakage Control Smart Sonic Seal Technology Surroundings Awareness Open-ear ambient awareness

boAt Airdopes ProClip Design And Comfort

One of the biggest reasons to buy the Airdopes ProClip is its clip-on design. If you have never used an open-ear earbud before, then know you will get a little time to get used to this ear clip design. In the first few tries, it felt slightly unusual for some time. However, once I got used to it, the earbuds felt comfortable due to its lightweight. Also Read: boAt enters personal grooming segment with Slazer S100, K100+ and K100 Pro trimmers: Price, features

Also, I had scepticism about its design and the feeling after wearing them that they may fall out of my ears. But even during my metro commute, and running to catch my rickshaw, the earbuds were surprisingly secure. Of course, if you’re someone who does intense gym sessions or running, you may still want to be a little careful, but for everyday use, I never really faced any issues. The charging case is compact enough to fit easily inside a pocket and doesn’t feel bulky while carrying around.

boAt Airdopes ProClip Sound Quality

Now comes the part that matters the most. Considering the open-ear design, I wasn’t expecting deep bass similar to traditional in-ear earbuds. And honestly, that’s exactly how it is. The 12mm drivers deliver a balanced sound signature. Vocals remain clear, instruments are easy to distinguish and podcasts sound equally enjoyable. Whether I was listening to Bollywood songs, pop playlists or watching YouTube videos, the overall experience remained pleasant, especially considering its price. If you prefer to customise the sound according to your taste, then the good part is that boAt lets you customise the EQ through its app.

Another thing worth mentioning is the Private Mode. Open-ear earbuds are generally known for letting some audio escape because they don’t seal the ear canal. However, boAt has used what it calls Smart Sonic Seal technology to direct more of the sound towards your ears. In my usage, there wasn’t any noticeable sound leakage at normal listening volumes, especially in indoor environments.

boAt Airdopes ProClip Ambient Awareness

The main factor behind the clip earbuds is the ambient awareness. Now, many will argue that you get the transparency mode in most of the earbuds these days. But the fact that we have to manually switch and enable them, generally loses its whole use case. That’s where I feel boAt Airdopes ProClip makes it easier to be aware of your surroundings even while listening to the music.

And no, it isn’t distracting at all. During my usage, it turned out to be quite useful. While walking outdoors or waiting for my next metro, I could still hear important announcements without the need to remove the earbuds or switch the modes from ANC to transparency. Of course, in a noisy environment like the metro or crowded markets, the outside noise gets mixed with music, but I observed that if you are listening to music with over 70 percent of volume, then it doesn’t hamper the experience.

boAt Airdopes ProClip Calling Experience And Connectivity

As far as calls go, Airdopes ProClip relies on AI-ENx noise-cancelling tech. In calls in an indoor environment, the voice was clear, and there were no complaints from the other hand. With a noisy background, the audio quality is still good, although some background noises will be heard from time to time.

Performance in games is decent too. There’s an entire Beast Mode, and with it latency is lowered to 55ms, it is enough for casual games. There were no noticeable delays during game or video playback sessions.

The earbuds are also equipped with Bluetooth 6.0 and multi-device connectivity. I constantly switched between my phone and laptop without needing to pair them multiple times each day. IPX4 protection means that you can exercise or walk even in a little rain without worries.

boAt Airdopes ProClip Battery Life

Battery life is yet another place where the Airdopes ProClip shows its strength. boAt claims that the Airdopes ProClip offers a 52 hours of battery with the charging case. However, it depends entirely on how loud you play the music. Nevertheless, it was very rare for me to have to charge them even after multiple days of usage. The battery was sufficient to cover all my needs even after a few days of different use that included music, calls, and watching videos on YouTube.

Charging them is also not a hassle. It takes 50 minutes to fully charge the earbuds and about two hours to charge the case.

boAt Airdopes ProClip Verdict

The boAt Airdopes ProClip is not designed to replace traditional earbuds, and that is precisely what makes it unique. If you spend lots of time with earbuds on or work in multiple locations and want to be aware of everything around you while listening to music, these are ideal for you.

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That said, these aren’t earbuds for everyone. If deep bass, active noise cancellation or complete isolation from your surroundings are some of your common requirements, then you’ll still be better off with traditional in-ear earbuds. But if comfort and awareness matter more, the Airdopes ProClip makes a strong case for itself at Rs 1,799. If you’ve been considering ear clip earbuds or clip-on wireless earbuds without spending too much, the Airdopes ProClip is worth looking at.