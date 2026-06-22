Oppo Find X9s Review: The Flagship That Gets Everyday Use Right

Flagship smartphones have become increasingly predictable. Every launch promises a brighter display, a faster chip and another wave of AI features that you’ll probably forget about after a week. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 gets Rs 10,000 price HIKE! It costs more than iPhone 17 now

And honestly, that’s the problem. Most premium phones have become so focused on standing out that they’ve forgotten what actually matters: being enjoyable to use every single day. The OPPO Find X9s feels like a response to that. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra launched in India at Rs 1,69,999 with 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Specs, offers

Design and Build: Premium Without a Doubt

The first thing I noticed about the Find X9s wasn’t the camera module or the display. It was how comfortable it felt. Also Read: Oppo Find X9s launched in India with Hasselblad cameras and 7,025mAh battery

At 202 grams and just under 8mm thick, it strikes a sweet spot that many flagship phones have moved away from. It’s substantial enough to feel premium but light enough to use comfortably for long periods. The flat aluminium frame and glass back keep things clean and understated, while the circular camera module adds character without dominating the entire rear panel.

Build quality is excellent. The buttons feel tactile, the fit and finish are top-notch, and the combination of IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings means you don’t have to think twice about rain, dust or accidental spills.

There’s also a customizable side key that can be assigned to shortcuts or frequently used functions. It’s a small addition, but one that genuinely improves day-to-day usability.

Display: Smooth, Bright & Easy on the Eyes

The Find X9s features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and impressively slim bezels. It’s the kind of display that doesn’t try too hard to wow you with exaggerated colours or excessive sharpness. Instead, everything looks natural.

HDR content looks excellent, brightness is more than sufficient for outdoor use, and the overall tuning feels comfortable during longer viewing sessions. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner underneath the display is another highlight. It’s fast, accurate and noticeably more reliable than the optical sensors still used by many flagship phones.

Performance: Fast Without Needing Attention

Powering the Find X9s is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

As expected, performance is excellent. Apps open instantly, multitasking feels effortless and gaming performance is exactly what you’d expect from a modern flagship. Connectivity is future-ready too, with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and an IR blaster.

Cameras: Reliable, Consistent and Surprisingly Mature

The Find X9s isn’t trying to compete with the Ultra models. And that’s exactly why its camera system works so well.

Co-engineered with Hasselblad, the phone features a triple 50MP camera setup consisting of a primary camera, an ultrawide lens and a periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilization.

The first thing I noticed was how restrained the image processing feels. Photos don’t look over-sharpened. HDR isn’t overly aggressive. Colors remain realistic without losing their punch.

Portraits are especially impressive. Skin tones look natural, edge detection is reliable and the Hasselblad tuning adds a subtle character without feeling artificial. The telephoto camera delivers genuinely useful zoom performance, while the ultrawide camera maintains excellent colour consistency across different focal lengths.

Low-light photography is equally dependable, with good detail retention and controlled noise levels.

Up front, you get a 32MP selfie camera that delivers sharp images with reliable dynamic range. Video performance is strong too. The Find X9s supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps with Dolby Vision and 10-bit Log capture, making it a genuinely capable option for creators.

Battery Life: Quietly Excellent

Battery anxiety simply isn’t a thing here. The 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery easily lasts a full day, even with heavy usage involving navigation, photography, gaming and social media.

When it’s time to charge, the bundled 80W SuperVOOC charger gets the phone back up quickly.

The only notable omission is wireless charging. At this price point, it’s a feature many buyers will expect, and its absence is difficult to ignore.

Software: Better Than Ever, But Still Not Perfect

he Find X9s ships with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Over the years, OPPO’s software has matured significantly.

Animations feel fluid, customization options are extensive and AI features feel more practical than gimmicky. You get tools like AI Writer, AI Recording, Gemini integration, live translation and cross-device features such as PC Connect and Touch to Share.

That said, ColorOS still includes a handful of pre-installed apps that many users will probably uninstall on day one. It’s a polished experience overall, but it still doesn’t feel quite as clean as a Pixel or as cohesive as Apple’s ecosystem.

Final Verdict

The OPPO Find X9s isn’t trying to reinvent the flagship smartphone. Instead, it focuses on refining the experience.

You get a comfortable design, dependable cameras, excellent battery life, smooth performance and software that stays out of your way more often than not.

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With a starting price of ₹79,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant, the Find X9s sits in a fiercely competitive segment. But if you’re looking for a flagship that prioritizes balance over bragging rights, the OPPO Find X9s makes a surprisingly strong case for itself.