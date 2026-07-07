Meta under fire in India: Government issues notice over child abuse ads on Instagram

Indian government has intensified the scrutiny of Meta after serious allegations emerged against the tech giant over objectionable advertisements appearing on its popular social media platform, Instagram. The latest development has put the social media giant under regulatory pressure. The government is now demanding answers and immediate action against content that are linked to child pornography and sexual exploitation along with abuse. The incident has highlighted a serious matter of strengthening content moderation on digital platforms. Ensuring user safety is one of the foremost priorities of digital platforms. Also Read: Instagram’s Cracking Down On Suspicious DMs, Especially For Teens: Here's How

Indian government issues notice to Meta

The Ministry of Electronics and Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to Meta, wherein the authority is seeking answers from the company to explain the presence of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on Instagram. These materials are present as a paid advertisement on the social media platform. According to reports, the Ministry has givn 7 days to Meta to submit a detailed response.

The government has also directed Instagram to immediately delete any advertisements and content that encourages or enables access to child sexual abuse material, along with the notice. The matter is also under consideration to see whether Meta is following the guidelines issued by India regarding internet intermediaries, which mandate “prompt action” in the event of illegal and harmful content.

Child abuse content posting is a serious criminal offense in India

The production, distribution or promotion of child sexual abuse material is a criminal offence under Indian law. The digital platforms that are active in the country should proactively monitor and remove such content and cooperate with the law enforcement if necessary.

The move comes after the government had voiced earlier worries about content it deemed was inappropriate for Instagram. Earlier, officials attempted to clarify with Meta about its content moderation policies.

How BBC investigation triggered the matter

The new decision by the government follows a BBC report that alleged that Instagram was showing paid ads for child sexual abuse content in India.

The results reignited worries about the ways in which harmful material could slip through automated moderation filters, and reach users as sponsored posts, leading to a call for urgent action from Facebook’s regulators.

What Meta says?

Meta states that it has a zero-tolerance policy with regards to child abuse material.

Reacting to the controversy, Meta stated that it has a zero tolerance policy for location of child exploitation and kid abuse content on its platforms.

It employs artificial intelligence and other technologies to proactively detect and eliminate content that runs afoul of its policies, the company said. But Meta admitted that this is an area it is still working on because malicious content is constantly created to bypass automated systems.

The company said its moderation teams are still working to enhance its detection and to delete harmful content as soon as possible.

India is a tough regulator market to crack for Meta

This new warning comes on the heels of other regulatory hurdles that Meta has encountered in India in recent months.

Earlier, the Indian government had issued a query to WhatsApp about its proposed username feature, saying that it was thinking of halting the rollout of the feature as it feared it would complicate investigations of cybercrimes. Meta defended the function, explaining that it is meant to offer consumers better private options by permitting people to connect without needing to disclose their phone numbers.

The warning suggest that Indian regulators are becoming more proactive in their regulation of large digital platforms, especially regarding platform accountability, privacy, and online safety matters.

India is Meta’s biggest user market

India is a critical market for Meta in the world. India has the highest number of users on Instagram of any country, with over 480 million users. Additionally, Facebook has more than 400 million users in India, further driving the significance of the nation to Facebook’s overall enterprise.

With such a large user base, the regulatory actions taken in India have a substantial impact and may shape Meta’s content-m moderation and platform policies in other parts of the world.

Global pressure

Meta is also facing more regulatory scrutiny in other parts of the world, with the latest developments in India.

The European regulators expressed concerns regarding their steps taken to ensure that their platforms are not accessible to children under 13 years. If those results are ultimately validated, the company could be slapped with huge fines by the European Union.

Governments around the world are putting more focus on maintaining online safety, especially for children, and technology firms are under mounting pressure to improve their systems of moderation and react in a timely manner to harmful content.

How Meta will strengthen its safety measures

While the notice issued by Indian government does not explicitly involve financial penalties, but in future the company could face a serious consequences if it doesn’t involve any content moderation or safety of child. The 7 days time period gives a strong message to online platforms that they are expected to act swiftly against illegal content posting on their social media handles.

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Regulators are closely monitoring how Meta will respond to this issue and the outcome is expected to influence future compliance requirements. Companies operating in India have to be vigilant against content posted on their platforms, especially regarding child safety and digital accountability.