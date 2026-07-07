X gets a new video editor for creators, adds captions, green screen and more

X has introduced a new video editor and recorder for iPhone users, adding a bunch of editing features that are aimed at making it easier for creators to post videos directly on the platform. The update brings tools like multilingual captions, green screen support, and an improved recording interface as the company continues pushing video content across the app. Also Read: WhatsApp starts testing green dot online indicator for iPhone users

The new editor is currently rolling out on iOS. X says the Android version will get the feature later, as work on rebuilding the app is still underway. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro supplier details reportedly leaked after Tata Electronics cyberattack

New editing tools arrive on X

One of the biggest additions is the ability to add captions in multiple languages. Users can also customise how those captions look, giving creators a bit more control over their videos without having to rely on third-party editing apps. Also Read: Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 deals revealed ahead of sale

Today we're launching a brand new Video Editor and Recorder in the iOS app. This includes some long-awaited features: • Overlay captions in multiple languages and customize their look

• Green Screen—Add custom backgrounds using posts or photos from your camera roll One of… pic.twitter.com/d9gNKqpTTw — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 6, 2026

The update also introduces a green screen feature. This lets users replace the background with images saved on their phone or even posts from X itself, making it easier to create reaction videos, explainers, or commentary content without leaving the app.

The company has also redesigned the video recording interface, bringing all the editing tools into one place. The goal is to simplify the process of recording, editing, and publishing videos from inside the X app.

X wants more original content

Announcing the update, X Head of Product Nikita Bier said one of the company’s biggest priorities is giving creators better tools to make original content. He also said more updates to the video editor are already in the works and will roll out over the coming weeks.

Bier also pointed out that many of the most popular video posts on X are reposts or recycled clips that have already gone viral elsewhere, sometimes years earlier. The company appears to be encouraging creators to upload fresh content instead of relying on old videos that have been shared across multiple platforms.

At the same time, X still faces a few challenges if it wants creators to publish content exclusively on the platform. Rivals like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok already offer well-established creator programs, along with tools that help creators report copied content, protect ownership, and earn revenue from their work.

Video continues to become a bigger focus

Video has become increasingly important for X over the past couple of years. The platform has experimented with dedicated video feeds, signed deals around original video programming, and repeatedly highlighted video as one of its major priorities.

According to Nikita Bier, video posts now account for nearly half of all impressions on X, making video one of the biggest engagement drivers on the platform. The latest editing tools appear to be another step in that direction.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The company is also continuing its efforts to deal with spam and bot accounts, which remain a challenge across the platform. Earlier this year, Bier said X was identifying and suspending hundreds of bots every minute, while a large part of the product team was focused on reducing spam. Better creator tools, stronger moderation, and easier video editing are all expected to play a role as X tries to attract more original content creators to the platform.