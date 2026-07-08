Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in July 2026: Budget picks worth considering

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:47 AM (IST)
The Primebook 2 Pro (2026) has a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS storage and runs Android 15 with PrimeOS 3.0. The laptop features a backlit keyboard, built-in AI and offers up to 14 hours of battery life. The Primebook 2 Pro (2026) is priced at Rs 24,989.
The Lenovo L14 features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 and is listed in A+ condition. The Lenovo L14 is priced at Rs 28,995.
The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026) features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Intel N50 processor with Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and runs Chrome OS. The laptop packs a 42Wh battery and weighs 1.39kg. The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026) is priced at Rs 23,990.
The Primebook 2 Max (2026) features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. The laptop runs Android 15 with PrimeOS 3.0 and includes a backlit keyboard and built-in AI. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The Primebook 2 Max (2026) is priced at Rs 27,290.
The Lenovo L490 features a 14-inch HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 and is pre-owned and tested. The Lenovo L490 is priced at Rs 24,299.
The HP ProBook 430 G3 is powered by an Intel Core i5 6th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Wi-Fi and a webcam. The laptop runs Windows 10 Pro. The HP ProBook 430 G3 is priced at Rs 26,999.
The Dell Laptop Model 3400 features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB DDR3 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 10 and is listed in A+ condition. The Dell Laptop Model 3400 is priced at Rs 28,590.
The ALKETRON 15.6-inch Full HD (2026) laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and is powered by an Intel processor with built-in graphics. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Pro and includes Microsoft Office. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty and 3-year extended warranty. The ALKETRON 15.6-inch Full HD (2026) is priced at Rs 29,963.
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