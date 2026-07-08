Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in July 2026: Budget picks worth considering

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Primebook 2 Max 2026

The Primebook 2 Max (2026) features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. The laptop runs Android 15 with PrimeOS 3.0 and includes a backlit keyboard and built-in AI. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The Primebook 2 Max (2026) is priced at Rs 27,290.