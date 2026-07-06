WhatsApp starts testing green dot online indicator for iPhone users

WhatsApp always brings something different for its users and this time the instant messaging app has started testing a green dot online indicator for iPhone users. The feature is being tested with the latest iOS beta update. To recall, the feature was first introduced on Android beta last month and is finally now rolling out to a limited number of users. If you are someone who has opted for WhatsApp beta iOS version 26.26.10.72 via Apple’s TestFlight program, then you will witness the feature. This new feature allows users to see when a contact is online. It displays a small green circle on their profile photo. This means, now users don’t have to rely on the traditional ‘Online text’ and they can notice if someone is online or not. Also Read: WhatsApp to bring ‘Usernames’: Users can now chat without sharing phone numbers

While the update looks like a small change, but it still reflects company’s ongoing effort to simplify its interface. This makes the everyday interactions faster than before. What’s important in this update is that it respect’s the app’s existing privacy settings. It means, you can choose to hide your online status while continue to remain visible to others. Also Read: Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

Currently, the green dot feature is available only to beta testers. Also Read: WhatsApp's New Feature That No One Asked For: Ads In Status And Channels Are Here

WhatsApp is focusing on Visual Indicator

For years, there weren’t that many changes to the WhatsApp check for online presence feature. Users must click into a conversation and go under the person’s name to find out if they are active.

The new Beta update adds a faster method of recognizing that info. In the case of any online contact, WhatsApp will show a small green dot on the person’s profile picture in the bottom-right corner. The indicator will automatically clear when the contact goes offline.

The feature updates automatically and allows users to immediately determine if someone is active or not, without having to wait for the online label to refresh.

Although it might seem like a small change, this adjustment makes it much easier to tell at a glance whether someone is online or not, and will make it less cumbersome to read status text labels when checking whether a user is online.

Available only on the Contact Info Screen

The indicator is located within the Contact Info screen that can be accessed by tapping the profile picture or name of a person at the top of a chat. It will not be found in the conversation window, chat list or Chats tab.

This is a minor move, but not uncommon for WhatsApp to try out new interface changes in one specific area before rolling it out throughout the app. This gives the company insights to understand if the feature is working as intended and helps to minimize the chance of any bugs surfacing once the feature is made more widely known to the public.

The green dot would be visible in other areas of WhatsApp if the launch goes well, and would make it easy to find online contacts without having to open individual conversations.

Privacy settings will remain the same

One of the biggest concerns whenever WhatsApp introduces a new online feature is privacy.

Thankfully, that doesn’t alter the way it works with online visibility.

The privacy settings for the Last Seen and Online status are the same for WhatsApp. If the user has “blocked” him/herself from certain contacts or from all contacts, the green icon will not show up for those contacts either.

This implies that there is no additional information provided by this feature. Rather, it is a more streamlined and visual representation of what is already available on the Web.

The integration of this feature will not introduce any confusion as it will be connected with the existing privacy settings, giving users complete control over who sees them.

Why WhatsApp is introducing Green Dot Indicator?

The green dot isn’t just a replacement for the text. It is also in line with the overall design philosophy of WhatsApp.

The company has been incrementally improving various features of the app with clearer layouts, new icons, new navigation and simplified user interface over the last year. The aim seems to be to minimize visual clutter and to simplify common functions.

The replacement of the “Online” text by a small visual indicator is in the same vein. The app looks cleaner and faster to use, as users are able to see someone’s availability without having to read more text.

There are many such apps these days that are moving towards such a direction and using universally recognised icons rather than labels. The addition of the green dot is just another sign of WhatsApp striving to become a more simplified and modern user interface.

What it means for iPhone users?

The update is a comparatively modest one, but it has the potential to enhance the overall messaging experience in a number of ways.

The need to look for a text label no longer exists when users want to see if someone is on at any given moment. Open a contact’s information page and the green dot is instantly there to help them determine whether it’s time to reach out to the contact.

Meanwhile, there’s no change to the privacy aspect. Those who don’t want to let other online users know that they’re online can keep their current privacy settings.

It’s also the case that the feature aligns WhatsApp with other popular messaging apps that use visual features rather than textual status updates.

Green dot first introduced for Android users

The iPhone launch comes after WhatsApp’s Android beta launch last month.

The feature works exactly the same for Android users, and they also got the same green dot indicator in the latest beta version. The visual indication will be shown whenever a contact is online, and will be automatically removed when they log out of the app.

The integration in iOS comes soon after Android, indicating that WhatsApp’s mission is to keep users on the platform they use, whichever they opt for.

The company isn’t creating separate interfaces for Android and iPhone, but instead it keeps adding new features alongside as many as it can, allowing users to switch devices with ease, without having to learn a new app experience.

Green dot feature could expand beyond the Contact info screen

Currently, the feature is introduced as a green dot inside the Contact Info page. Nevertheless, this may not be permanent, and its possible that the feature could make its way in the chat list. If this happens, then users could instantly see which contacts are online without opening each conversation individually.

Another possible location where we could expect the green dot indicator is inside Chats tab or the upcoming Contacts hub. This way online contacts could be easier to identify at a glance.

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While the instant messaging app has not confirmed to expand the feature, however, current implementation appears to be an early step. The company is known for bringing features in phases, and allows users to submit their feedback. This helps the app to fix any issues before making them available globally.