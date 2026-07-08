Google Pixel event 2026 confirmed: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected

Google has officially announced its highly anticipated Made By Google launch event. The much awaited event will take place on August 12, 2026 in New York. The company’s annual event is expected to showcase Pixel smartphones along with several AI features and hardware products. Also Read: Google Tensor G5 Chipset Officially Launched: A Massive Upgrade in Pixel 10 Performance

While the tech giant has not revealed and confirmed the products, but several leak and rumors already revealed details about the upcoming Pixel 11 lineup. Google is expected to launch four important smartphones, including a foldable model. In addition, the event could also showcase software capabilities that are powered by the latest versions of Android and Google AI. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Series Launched Globally With Better AI Features: Check Prices In India, Specifications, Features, More

How to watch Google Pixel event 2026: Date, time and livestream details

Google’s Made by Google event will be livestreamed at 6:00 PM ET on 12 August, 2026. In India, the event will be telecasted on 3:30 AM IST on August 13. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched With Gemini AI And Tensor G5: Check Price In India, Specs, Features

The company will start the keynote globally via Google’s official YouTube channel and Google Store website. This will allow viewers globally to watch the announcements live. From what we know from Google’s history, it will provide a detailed demonstration of products after the keynote. This will also highlights new hardware and software features.

The event might also focus on India availability and pricing.

Google Pixel event – August 12 pic.twitter.com/Veo1RCJN7j — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 7, 2026

Google Pixel event 2026: What to expect

The spotlight of the Made by Google event will be on the Pixel 11 series. The series is rumored to include 4 devices:

Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Although the company has not confirmed any specifications of the devices, multiple reports indicate that the tech giant will focus mainly on the design refinements, AI powered features, and several camera improvements. So, rather than focusing on complete redesigning, the devices will have chunks of upgrades.

Pixel 11 series: Expected design

According to leaked images and CAD renders, the Pixel 11 lineup will be launched with Google’s familiar design language. However, it might have subtle refinements.

The standard Pixel 11 is likely to have sleeker display bezels and a new black camera bar. The Pixel 11 Pro also is expected to be slightly thinner, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may feature a new camera module, as well as a slimmer overall design to make it easier to carry around.

There are also hints of the rear camera bar in Google’s promotional video, which are likely to be officially released closer to launch.

Display and performance

Google is expected to include OLED displays across its Pixel 11 series. Expected display sizes include:

Pixel 11 – 6.3-inch OLED display

Pixel 11 Pro – 6.3-inch OLED display

Pixel 11 Pro XL – 6.8-inch OLED display

Processor

All four smartphones are expected to be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 processor. The reports indicate that the chipset might be built on the 2nm manufacturing process of TSMC, which would be the first Tensor chip to be produced by TSMC, rather than Samsung.

The other significant modification may be the MediaTek M90 modem, which will be replacing Samsung’s modem that is used in previous Pixel devices. The phones will also be equipped with the new Titan M3 security coprocessor, which promises enhanced security for the devices and protection of sensitive data.

Camera and AI features

Google has always been about computational photography, and the Pixel 11 series is likely to be no different.

Expected camera features include:

Ultra-low-light video recording with on-device AI processing

Cinematic Blur recording in 4K at 30fps

Up to 100x zoom using upgraded telephoto hardware and machine learning

A new Video Relight feature for adjusting lighting after recording

The ultra-low-light video mode is likely to be process footage on the device, so users can take brighter videos without the need of sending them up to the cloud or an internet connection.

Google plans to roll out more AI-driven editing tools and productivity features, though more specifics have not been confirmed.

Storage

Storage configurations might take the cent stage in Pixel 11 series

This is bad news for anyone who wanted a 128GB variant of the Pixel 11, as there are reports that Google is getting rid of the option altogether and all Pixel 11 models begin at 256GB. The Pixel 11 Pro is also rumored to be offered in a 1TB model, as is the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Although the switch would give the lineup more storage at the outset, it also could raise the original price.

Colour options

Pixel 11 is expected to be offered in: Gray, Black, Pink, Green

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL: White, Black, Pink, Green

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Black, Green

Some reports have also hinted at a new gold colour variant.

Expected pricing

While the actual price will be finalised at the launch event, the following price points are rumoured in Europe for the 256GB variants:

Pixel 11 – €999

Pixel 11 Pro – €1,199

Pixel 11 Pro XL – €1,399

Pixel 11 Pro Fold – €1,999

Availability

Google will likely start taking pre-orders as soon as the launch event is over on August 12.

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Reportedly, shipping from August 20, and availability in India would be announced separately closer to the launch.