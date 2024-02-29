Mobile phones launched in February 2024: February 2024 saw smartphone companies launching a host of new smartphones in India. While on one hand we saw OnePlus launching a special edition version of the OnePlus 12R, that is, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, in India, on the other hand, we saw Honor launching its second smartphone post comeback, that is the Honor X9b. In addition to that, we also saw Indian smartphone companies such as Itel and Lava launching new smartphones in India. So, here are all the smartphones that launched in India in February 2024:

Lava Yuva 3

The Lava Yuva 3 smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 6,799. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it runs Android 13 OS out of the box.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

This special edition smartphone costs Rs 49,999 in India and it comes with special Genshin Impact artwork. It comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support and it runs Android 14 OS. In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition sports a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera.

Tecno Spark 20C

The Tecno Spark 20C comes at a starting price of Rs 8,999. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display. In terms of camera, the phone has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP primary lens and an auxiliary lens. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie snapper. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Itel P55 series

The Itel P55 series includes two phones. While the Itel P55 starts at Rs 7,499, the Itel P55+ starts at Rs 9,999. This smartphone series sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is backed by a UniSoC T606 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with P55+ getting 45W fast charging support. These phones run Android 13 OS.

Redmi A3

The budget Redmi A3 starts at Rs 7,299 in India and it has a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It runs MediaTek Helio G36 processor that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has an 8MP dual camera at the back and 5MP camera in the front. This phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Honor X9b

The Honor X9b starts at Rs 25,999 in India and it comes with double-strengthened glass and side and corner patented low-modulus material that protects the phone from accidental drops. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 gen 1 that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 13 OS. In terms of camera, the phone has 108MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16MP front camera. The Honor X9b is backed by a 5,800mAh battery.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 in India. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and it runs Android 14 OS. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 50MP + 8MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

Vivo Y200e 5G

The Vivo Y200e 5G starts at Rs 19,999 in India and it comes in Black Diamond and Saffron Delight colour variants. It features a 6.67-inch display and it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a 16MP camera for selfies and it has 50MP + 2MP camera setup at the back.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999 in India and it comes in Ocean Blue and Lava Red colour variants. It features a 6.7-inch display with 240Hz screen refresh rate. It has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support.