Honor X9b India launch: Honor hosted a special event in India today wherein it launched the Honor X9b smartphone. This is the second smartphone that the company has launched in India since its comeback with the Honor 90 last year. The newly launched Honor X9b is the first device in the company’s X-series and it comes with what the company describes as the ‘anti-drop’ display. This display uses a shock-absorbing material that protects the phone from occasional drops.

Before the Honor X9b goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed look at its price, availability and top features.

Honor X9b India price and availability

The Honor X9b costs Rs 25,999. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank debit and credit cars and credit card EMI transactions. This will reduce the effective price of the phone to Rs 22,999. Alternatively, interested buyers can opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on exchanging their old phones for the new Honor X9b.

It will be available for purchase in India starting at 12PM on February 16 via Amazon India and 1800 mainline stores across the country.

Honor X9b top features and specifications

The Honor X9b comes with an Ultra-Bounce technology, which includes front reinforcement, double-strengthened glass and side and corner patented low-modulus material. This technology protects the phone from drops all 10 sides.

In terms of the specifications, the Honor X9b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1.07 billion colours, 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 gen 1 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. This mobile operating system offers features such as the ability to unlock with a face-mask and a Magic Text feature that enables the phone to recognise the text in preview allowing users to extract words using a single tap.

Coming to the camera, the Honor X9b comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. This rear camera setup is placed inside circular camera module that resembles luxury watches and jewellry with its Classical Dual Ring Design. On the front, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Honor X9b is backed by a 5,800mAh battery which the company says offers 19 hours of online video playback time and up to 12 hours of game streaming time. As an introductory offer, Honor will be shipping the charger out of the box at no additional cost.

The Honor X9b will be available in two colour variants — Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange with vegan leather finish.