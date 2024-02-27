Tecno on Tuesday launched the all-new Tecno Spark 20C in India. The smartphone comes in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Some of the highlights of the device include a large 90Hz screen, dual-rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek chipset and runs on Android 13 OS. Let’s take a look at the India price and specifications of the device.

Tecno Spark 20C India price, offers, and availability

Tecno Spark 20C is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Buyers can get a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards. They also get the OTTPlay annual subscription having 23 OTTs worth Rs 5,604 for free.

READ MORE Tecno Spark Go 2024 review: A smooth smartphone for a bargain price

The device goes against the likes of Redmi 13C, Redmi A3, Infinix Smart 8, Moto G04, and Samsung Galaxy M04.

It has four colour options, namely, Gravity Black, Mystrty White, Magic Skin Green, and Alpenglow Glod. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 5 on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications and features

The Spark 20C features the same design as the Spark 20, but has different colours. It features a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. Tecno has added iPhone-like Dynamic Island which it calls Dynamic Port. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and and resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. It has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 450 nits of brightness.

In terms of the optics, it has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens with an F/1.6 aperture and a Phase Detection Autofocus. It is assisted by an auxiliary lens. There’s an LED flash unit next to the cameras. Upfront, there’s an 8MP selfie snapper with dual-LED flash support. The rear as well as the front camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM is expandable up to an additional 8GB with the help of virtual RAM. The storage can be increased via the microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has stereo speakers with DTS audio. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has HiOS skin on top. As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 4, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.