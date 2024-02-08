Itel has announced a new smartphone series in India. The Itel P55 series comes in the entry-level segment and has two devices. Both the Itel P55 and Itel P55+ come with a solid specs sheet. Some of the highlights of the smartphone series include a large 90Hz display, an octa-core Unisoc chipset, and 45W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specs.

Itel P55 series India price, offers, and colours

Itel P55 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 8,999. It comes in Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue, and Brilliant Gold colour options.

The wait is finally over! Launching today the itel P55+: India's pioneer smartphone featuring 45W Super Charge, 16GB RAM+256GB ROM, and boasting a premium vegan leather design, all at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 9,499! Sale starts on February 13th, at 12 noon exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/8ZTLkrdaiB
— itel India (@itel_india) February 8, 2024

Itel P55+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB variant. Buyers will be able to avail Rs 500 bank discount on these phones. The device has Royal Green and Meteor Black colour options.

The first sale is scheduled for February 13 at 12 PM on Amazon.

Itel P55 series specifications and features

Itel P55 and P55+ differ in terms of the design, however, they share almost the same specs sheet for the most part. The major difference between the two is the RAM/storage and the charging speed.

The Itel P55+ features a faux leather back, whereas, the P55 has a designer back. The series sports a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. The LCD panel has a 90Hz refresh rate. The bezels here are slim on the sides, but they have a noticeable chin.

The duo has a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens having an aperture of f/1.6. The main lens is assisted by an AI lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting HD videos. There’s an LED flash unit next to the camera lenses.

At the helm, both the models come powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset. It’s a 12nm chip that is paired with Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The Itel P55 has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The P55+ has 256GB of max storage and the same RAM as the vanilla model.

In terms of the battery, the duo houses a 5,000mAh cell. The P55+ has faster 45W fast charging, whereas, the regular P55 supports 18W fast charging. They both come with dual-SIM 4G support and have Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, and GNSS suite. The P55+ gets NFC support.

The series runs on Android 13 OS and has Itel’s custom UI on top. It’s unclear whether these phones will receive Android 14 or not. As for security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The duo also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio support.