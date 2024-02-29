Oppo on Thursday launched a new mid-range smartphone dubbed Oppo F25 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes in an enticing Lava Red colour option alongside the shimmery Ocean Blue shade. Some of the highlights of the device include a narrow-bezel 120Hz AMOLED display, triple-rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Further, the smartphone also has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs on the latest Android 14 OS and has Trinity Engine optimization.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G India price, offers, pre-booking details

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is now available for pre-booking on the Oppo India website and Flipkart.com. The device is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those with ICICI Bank, One Car, Bank of Baroda, SBI Bank, and IDFC First Band cards can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000.

The smartphone has two colour options – Ocean Blue and Lava Red. Those who buy the device from the Oppo official website can get accessories at a reduced price. They also get extended warranty and screen protection plans at discounted prices.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications and features

Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with narrow bezels. It is an AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. Oppo has offered Panda glass protection.

In terms of the cameras, the smartphone flaunts a triple-rear camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear and the front cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. The rear camera can also record slow-motion videos at 1080p 480fps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. Oppo claims that the device can go from 0 percent to 30 percent in just 10 minutes. It reaches 100 percent in just 48 minutes.

The device boots on Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The custom skin’s Trinity Engine is said to optimize computing resources for RAM, ROM, and CPU vitalization. The device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.