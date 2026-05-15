Meta introduces ‘Incognito Chat’ on WhatsApp to keep AI conversations private: How it works

Meta has announced a new feature called “Incognito Chat” for WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. The feature is designed for users who want private conversations with AI without saving chats or exposing personal information. The company says this new mode is built on top of its Private Processing technology and is aimed at making AI chats more secure and temporary. Also Read: Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses can now type messages without touching a phone

What is Incognito Chat?

Incognito Chat is basically a private AI conversation mode inside WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. Once enabled, the chat becomes temporary and is visible only to the user. Also Read: Can AI read your mind? Meta’s brain-predicting AI raises a bigger privacy question

According to Meta, even the company itself cannot read these conversations. The messages are processed inside a secure environment and are not stored permanently. Also Read: Instagram launches Instants for quick photo sharing with Snapchat and BeReal-like features

By default, chats disappear automatically instead of staying saved in the app. This is meant for situations where users may want to ask sensitive questions related to things like health, finances, work, or personal matters.

How it is different from regular AI chats

Meta says several apps already offer incognito-style AI modes, but many of them can still access user prompts or generated responses in some way.

With Incognito Chat, the company claims that conversations stay completely private. The idea here is to give users a space where they can interact with AI without worrying about chats being stored or reviewed later.

This also changes how AI is being positioned inside messaging apps. Instead of treating AI chats like normal conversations, Meta is trying to make them feel more temporary and private.

WhatsApp’s privacy focus continues

Privacy has remained one of WhatsApp’s biggest selling points for years, especially after the platform introduced end-to-end encryption. Meta now appears to be extending that focus towards AI features as well. The company says many users are now relying on AI for advice, recommendations, and personal queries, which makes privacy more important than before.

At the same time, AI chats are becoming more common inside messaging platforms, so companies are under pressure to explain how user data is handled.

More AI features are coming

Meta has also confirmed another upcoming feature called “Side Chat” for WhatsApp. This feature will reportedly allow users to get AI assistance within ongoing chats without interrupting the main conversation. The company says Side Chat will also use the same Private Processing system.

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Incognito Chat is rolling out gradually on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.