Lava on Friday launched the all-new Yuva 3 smartphone in India. It is an entry-level device with an iPhone-like rear design. The device sits below the previously launched Lava Yuva 3 Pro. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a large 90Hz display, triple-rear cameras, and 18W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the price and full specifications of the smartphone.

Lava Yuva 3 price in India, colors, and availability

The Lava Yuva 3 is priced at Rs 6,799 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It also comes with 128GB storage, but the price for that variant is under wraps.

Level up your game with the UNISOC T606 Processor in #Yuva3! Maxx out those winning streaks! 🚀🎮#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/SOdGli6BHm — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) February 2, 2024

The device has three colour options to choose from, namely, Eclipse Black, Galaxy White, and Cosmic Lavender. The smartphone will go on sale from February 7 on Amazon. It will be available for purchase at retail stores and Lava e-store starting February 10.

The Yuva 3 competes with the likes of Infinix Smart 8 HD, Tecno Spark Go 2024, Poco C51, and Redmi A1.

Lava Yuva 3 price in India, colors, and availability

The Yuva 3 features a polycarbonate body. It sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. The panel has a 90Hz high refresh rate support for smoother scrolling. Lava hasn’t revealed the glass protection used for the screen on the phone.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T606 octa-core processor. That’s the same chipset as the predecessor Yuva 2. The chipset has scored 200k+ points on AnTuTu. This around, the Yuva 3 has more RAM of 4GB as opposed to the 3GB base on the predecessor. There’s more storage as well. The Yuva 3 has 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Lava has offered UFS 2.2 storage type, which is faster than eMMC storage. There’s also the RAM expansion feature that can get you an additional 4GB, making the total RAM on the phone 8GB.

Coming to the cameras, the device features a triple-rear camera system. The camera island’s design is similar to that of the iPhone Pro models. The setup goes by a 13MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. Lava claims that the cameras are backed by AI, which basically will help with image processing.

As far as the battery is concerned, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for standard charging. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and is assured to receive 2 years of security updates and guaranteed updates to Android 14 OS. It has facial unlock support for added security.