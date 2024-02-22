comscore
  Vivo Y200e 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Check price

Vivo Y200e 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Check price

Vivo Y200e 5G is a budget smartphone with EcoFiber leather design, 50MP cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Feb 22, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Vivo Y200e 5G
Vivo Y200e 5G

Story Highlights

  • Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y200e budget smartphone in India.
  • Vivo Y200e has an EcoFiber leather design on the back.
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapsragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo Y200e 5G in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and succeeds the previously launched Vivo Y200 5G. The device has a large 120Hz display, triple-rear cameras, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Let’s take a look at the price and full specs of the phone.

Vivo Y200e 5G India price, colours, and availability

Vivo Y200e 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. The smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores in the country.

The smartphone will go on sale starting March 1 and ahead of that buyers can pre-order it. Those who pre-order the phone now will be eligible for getting up to 1,500 instant cashback.

Online buyers will be getting Rs 1,000 instant discounts on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Further, customers can also buy the phone on EMI of as low as Rs 45 per day.

The smartphone has two colour options – Black Diamond and Saffron Delight.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications and features

The Vivo Y200e 5G comes with an EcoFiber leather design on the back. It features a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The AMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. The punch-hole of the screen houses the 16MP front camera for selfies. On the rear, there’s a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The RAM as well as the storage is expandable on the phone. It has 8GB virtual RAM and a microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

In terms of battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh cell with 44W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.  The device boots on Android 14 OS out of the box and has Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Some of its connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The smartphone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Vivo has also given an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Pranav Sawant

