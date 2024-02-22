iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch: iQoo launched the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in India today. This new smartphone is a part of the company’s Neo series devices, which also includes the iQoo Neo 7 and the iQoo Neo 6 smartphones, and it succeeds the iQoo Neo 7 Pro that arrived in India in July 2023. Besides a strong set of features, what makes the iQoo Neo 9 Pro stand out is the fact that this smartphone will provide three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. This means that it will get OS updates until Android 17.

Before the iQoo Neo 9 goes on sale in India, take a peak at its price and detailed specifications.

READ MORE iQOO Neo 9 Pro confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

iQoo Neo 9 Pro India price and availability

The newly launched iQoo Neo 9 Pro comes in three variants in India. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is priced at Rs 37,999, the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is priced at Rs 39,999. Both these variants will be available for purchase in India starting 12PM on February 23 in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colour variants via Amazon India and iQoo eshop.

There is a third variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that is priced at Rs 35,999 and will be available for purchase starting March 21.

As a part of the launch offer, iQoo is offering bank discounts on the purchases made using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. Additionally, the company is running a special discount offer until February 26 as a part of which it is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000. Post these discounts, the 8GB variant of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 34,999 and the 12GB RAM variant will be available at a price of Rs 36,999. The company is also extending the bank offer to the 8+128GB variant of the phone, post which it will be available at a price of Rs 33,999 in India.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, this smartphone has the company’s special Wet Touch technology, which the company says lets users perform specific tasks even with wet hands. Coming to internals, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

Talking about the cameras, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro sports a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s IMX920 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera with a Samsung’s S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.