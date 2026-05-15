This Ubisoft treasure hunt offers Rs 4.8 crore but may take 5 years to crack

Ubisoft has announced a real-world treasure hunt linked to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, and the prize pool is large enough to grab attention even outside the gaming community. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gets new gameplay features: Check price, editions, pre-order benefits

Called Gold & Crystal – The Lost Treasure of Edward Kenway, the hunt has been created in partnership with Unsolved Hunts. The reward is valued at around $500,000, which roughly converts to Rs 4.8 crore. The treasure includes gold coins and a crystal skull inspired by the game. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

What makes this different is that the entire thing is expected to take anywhere between two and five years to solve.

What the treasure hunt involves

The challenge is built around the pirate setting of Black Flag and revolves around a set of 15 riddles. Participants will need to solve clues connected to maps, letters, archives, and hidden references tied to the world of piracy.

The idea is to eventually identify one exact location somewhere in the Caribbean Sea where the treasure chest has reportedly been buried.

According to the details shared, the first person to correctly figure out the location will be flown to the Caribbean to dig up the treasure themselves.

Ubisoft says players do not need prior knowledge of Assassin’s Creed or Black Flag to participate. However, fans of the franchise will likely recognise references connected to Edward Kenway and other elements from the game.

Entry is paid, but the hunt is fully remote

Taking part in the treasure hunt is not free. There is a starter pack priced at $35, which gives access to the digital experience and the puzzles required to begin solving the hunt.

There are also more expensive bundles available. Some of them include physical collectibles like maps, bottles, letters, and other themed items inspired by the game. Higher-tier packs reportedly go up to around $230.

The good part is that the entire experience can be completed remotely, at least until someone actually discovers the final location.

Hunt starts in late 2026

The official treasure hunt is scheduled to begin on November 9, 2026. However, users who pre-order the packs early will get access to preview content and an extra clue connected to the first puzzle.

That essentially gives early participants a small head start before the main challenge begins.

Still, Ubisoft and Unsolved Hunts are making it clear that this is not meant to be solved quickly. The puzzles are expected to be difficult, and the organisers themselves estimate that the hunt could continue for several years before someone reaches the final answer.

Why people are talking about it

Gaming companies usually celebrate launches with in-game events or collector’s editions. This time, Ubisoft is turning it into something closer to a long-term puzzle challenge with an actual physical reward at the end.

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The timing is also important because Ubisoft recently revealed that the Black Flag remake releases on July 9. This treasure hunt is now adding even more attention around the project before the game has officially arrived.