Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today: Last chance to grab appliance deals before prices rise

Amazon Great Summer sale 2026 has reached to its final phase and is seeing a noticeable shift in buyers trends. Most shoppers focused on the big electronic products in the earlier part of the sale, such as TV’s, refrigerators, and washing machines. But as the sale enters ino its final hours, home and lifestyle appliances are suddenly available at a much more discounted rate. They have become one of the most searched and purchased products. Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 announced: Date, offers and top deals revealed

From coffee machines to vacuum cleaners, these smart kitchen appliances are now getting in demand and buyers are rushing to grab these products. These products usually feel expensive during regular pricing periods. Nevertheless, currently, they are available with steep discounts, bank deals, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI options. Also Read: Portable fan to air cooler, smart cooling essentials you need to beat the summer heat

What’s making this year’s Amazon sale interesting is that consumers are spending more on convenience-focused appliances rather than essential home electronics. These products improve daily comfort, add luxury, and saves time in our essential home routines.

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 Juicer

The first one in our list is the Philips is offering the Viva Collection HR1832/00 Juicer. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,598, down from its listed MRP of Rs 8,995. Additionally, buyers will also get up to Rs1,000 instant bank discount along with cashback offers on eligible cards.

The 500W juicer comes with a QuickClean sieve, direct serve system, and a transparent pulp container that allows users to monitor waste collection easily. Philips says the appliance can prepare up to 1.5 litres of juice in a single cycle, making it suitable for small families and daily use.

KILIG H01B Portable Ice Maker Machine

The KILIG H01B Portable Ice Maker Machine is currently receiving one of the biggest discounts in the appliance category. The product is listed at Rs 7,590 with up to 75 percent discount during the sale period.

The countertop appliance can produce nine bullet-shaped ice cubes in around six to ten minutes and supports up to 12kg ice production within 24 hours. It also includes self-cleaning functionality and a compact design aimed at small kitchens, parties, and home gatherings.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Vacuum Cleaner

Another popular deal during the final sale is the Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 bagless vacuum cleaner, available at Rs 9,499 with a 21 percent discount.

The appliance features a 1900W motor, PowerCyclone 5 technology, and a MultiClean nozzle designed for stronger suction performance across different floor surfaces. Philips is also focusing heavily on the lightweight and compact design of the vacuum cleaner, which makes storage easier in smaller apartments.

Beyond Appliances Auriga Pro 3 Smart Gas Stove

The Beyond Appliances Auriga Pro 3 Smart Gas Stove is currently listed at Rs 9,499 with a 47 percent discount during the sale.

The stove includes features such as full brass burners, auto ignition, a digital timer, toughened glass protection, and flame failure safety technology. It also supports both LPG and PNG compatibility, making it suitable for different household setups.

Wonderchef Rinaldi Espresso Coffee Machine

The Wonderchef Rinaldi Espresso Coffee Machine is among the most premium-looking deals available in the current sale. The appliance is listed at Rs 9,999 with a massive 60 percent discount.

The coffee machine includes a digital display, one-touch operation, 20-bar pressure system, auto-cleaning support, and compatibility for hot and cold coffee preparation. The machine is targeted at users who want café-style beverages at home without investing in larger commercial setups.

Amazon Great Summer Sale deals may not last much longer

With the sale coming to an end today, some of these discounts may be gone when prices are back to regular retail. Apart from the direct discount, a lot of products are now available with extra cashback, bank discount, no-cost EMI options, too, which further reduces the effective purchase price.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

If you’re thinking of installing different appliances in your kitchen or at home, the last few hours of Amazon’s Great Summer Sale might be the last chance to buy them at cheaper prices before they go back up in price.