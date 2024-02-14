Redmi A3 is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi that will appeal to customers looking for a budget-friendly device. The new A3 comes across as the successor to the Redmi A2, which was launched in India in March last year, and that makes the launch of the A2 a little earlier. It runs Android 13 (Go edition), which is a trimmed-down version of the two-year-old Android version. And that justifies considering this is a low-end phone with only modest hardware. It will be good for someone who wants a smartphone for calls and texting primarily, but it can be a good gifting option for your less tech-savvy grandparents.

READ MORE Redmi A3 India launch scheduled for February 14: Check details

Redmi A3 price in India

The Redmi A3 costs Rs 7,299 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,299, while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 9,299. It will go on sale starting February 23 along with offers that will bring down the price of the base model to as low as Rs 6,999.

Redmi A3 specifications

The new Redmi A3 has a big 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution (720×1650 pixels), but you will appreciate its ability to refresh the content on it at up to 90Hz. That makes animations and scrolling smoother. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, as well. Powering the Redmi A3 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 2+1 card slot, so you can easily use a microSD card of up to 1TB alongside two Nano-sized SIM cards. The Redmi A3 uses a glass body for the Midnight Black and Lake Blue colourways, while the Olive Green variant features Leather Texture on the back. The material used on the phone makes it look premium, which customers will appreciate.

You get an 8MP AI dual-camera system on the back of the Redmi A3 with support for an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 5MP camera located right at the centre of the water-drop style notch. You can easily go through a day with the Redmi A3’s 5000mAh battery but do not expect it to be full of juice in less time. The phone supports only 10W charging through a USB-C port and that might take time to fully charge the battery.