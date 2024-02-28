OnePlus has unveiled the special edition of the OnePlus 12R in India. The phone maker has partnered with folks at Genshin Impact to launch the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in the country. The special edition device comes in a violet colourway, patterned rear design, and has the electro-etching feature. It is shipped in a special box packaging with several collectible items.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition India price, availability

The OnePlus12R Genshin Impact Edition comes in a special box packaging that has collectibles such as a custom phone case, custom ornament, a character badge, a phone stand, and others.

The special edition is priced at Rs 49,999 for a lone 16GB + 256GB variant. The device will go on sale starting March 19 on the OnePlus official website.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition specifications

OnePlus has not only offered the device in a special packaging, but has also tweaked the user interface for Genshin Impact fanatics. The device boots on Android 14-based OxygenOS that has custom Genshin Impact theming. There’s a special charging animation and an AOD setup.

While the limited edition phone has a violet colour, the accessories have also been offering a violet paintjob. OnePlus has gone a step further and given a gamer-friendly USB Type-C charging port that doesn’t hinder the gaming experience while charging.

The rest of the specs of the smartphone are the same as the original OnePlus 12R. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED punch-hole display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Powering the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a large 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

In terms of the optics, it has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. It has a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps while the front camera can shoot 1080p videos.

The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It comes with a stereo speaker setup but lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. It has the following connectivity options: dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS suite including GPS. It further has IR blaster and NFC as added features.