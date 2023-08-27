Asus may end up killing the Zenfone lineup of phones as a per report from a local publication. The currently available, Asus Zenfone 10, could be the brand’s last Zenfone device. And, the company may merge its Zenfone team with the ROG team.

Asus Zenfone 10 could be the last Zenfone

Asus has two smartphone lineups in its portfolio – Zenfone and ROG. In the past few years, we have seen the Zenfone devices to be compact phone offerings, whereas, the ROG phone series caters to gamers. Now, however, Asus may merge the Zenfone team with the ROG team as a local report reveals that the Zenfone 10 was its last Zenfone device. Some employees from the Zenfone team will be shifted to other departments in the company.

It is worth noting that this is just a report and Asus is yet to confirm the same. However, if this report is to be believed then Zenfone fans may have to stop anticipating new compact devices. Asus’ Zenfone is one of the rare brands that make compact flagship-grade phones.

The latest Zenfone 10 is available in global markets but isn’t available in India. The smartphone boasts a compact form factor sporting a 5.92-inch display. It is a SuperAMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has HDR10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the most powerful 4nm chipset by Qualcomm. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The smartphone has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The camera is capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Zenfone 10 packs a small 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It also has reverse-wired charging support. The device runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. It has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.