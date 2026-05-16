OPPO Find X9s India price leaked ahead of May 21 launch, full specs revealed

OPPO is set to expand the flagship Find X9 series in India with the launch of Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra smartphones on May 21. Ahead of the launch, the Indian pricing of the compact Find X9s has leaked online, suggesting a slightly lower price than the global model. Additionally, the full specifications of the upcoming device have also surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect. Also Read: Gaming phones under Rs 50,000 that stay cool even during long sessions

OPPO Find X9s price in India (leaked)

According to reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the OPPO Find X9s will be priced at Rs 79,999 for the base model in India. To recall, the smartphone debuted in Malaysia last month at a starting price of MYR 3,599 (approx. Rs 87,000). Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra coming to India on May 21 alongside Find X9s: What to expect

The Find X9s is expected to launch in three colour options — Midnight Grey, Lavender Sky, and Sunset Orange. It is confirmed to go on sale in India through OPPO India online store and e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon.

OPPO Find X9s specifications (expected)

The tipster also leaked the full specifications of the OPPO Find X9s, which suggests a similar set of hardware as its global counterpart.

The Find X9s is said to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits high brightness mode, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Internally, the device will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It will also feature an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU. The phone will boot Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

For photography, the OPPO Find X9s will come with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens enabling 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device will get a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The Find X9s is already confirmed to pack a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device could use Wi-Fi 7/ 6/ 5, Bluetooth 6.1, and NFC. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor, and IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Find X9s is said to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 202 grams.

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Category Details Display 6.59-inch OLED, full-HD+, 120Hz, 1800 nits HBM, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s GPU Immortalis-G925 MC12 RAM up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Operating System Android 16-based ColorOS 16 Rear Cameras 50MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3x periscope telephoto Front Camera 32MP Battery 7,025mAh Charging 80W wired Connectivity Wi-Fi 7/6/5, Bluetooth 6.1, NFC Security In-display fingerprint sensor Speakers Dual stereo speakers Other Features X-axis linear motor, IP68/IP69 rating Thickness 7.99mm Weight 202 grams

In India, the OPPO Find X9s is expected to compete with Dimensity 9500s-powered POCO X8 Pro Max as well as devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC like Vivo X300 FE, Motorola Signature, iQOO 15R, and OnePlus 15R.