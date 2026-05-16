How Claude AI helped recover Rs 3.8 crore Bitcoin lost after a ‘high’ mistake

Losing access to a crypto wallet is probably one of the worst things that can happen to a Bitcoin holder. Over the years, there have been several stories of people forgetting passwords, throwing away hard drives, or getting locked out of wallets that later became worth millions. This time, however, one such story had a very different ending. Also Read: OpenAI Daybreak Explained: Is it the answer to Anthropic’s Mythos?

An X user, who goes by the name “cprkrn”, recently shared how Anthropic’s Claude AI helped recover access to 5 Bitcoin that had been locked away for more than 11 years. At current prices, the recovered Bitcoin is worth close to $400,000 (approx. Rs 3.8 crore). Also Read: Why Anthropic's Claude AI tried to “blackmail” engineers?

The user claimed the wallet originally held Bitcoin purchased for around $1,250 years ago. Also Read: India seeks access to Anthropic’s Mythos AI, but US hesitates to share: Here’s why

How the wallet got locked

According to the details shared online, the issue started after the user reportedly changed the wallet password while being “stoned” and later forgot it completely.

Back then, crypto wallets worked differently compared to modern setups. Some wallet files relied on passwords along with seed phrases and stored additional private keys separately. In this case, the password protecting the wallet file was lost, which meant the Bitcoin inside became inaccessible.

Over the years, the user reportedly tried several recovery methods, including brute-force attempts using password recovery tools, but nothing worked.

What Claude AI actually did

The story gained attention online because many initially assumed AI had somehow “cracked” a Bitcoin wallet. That was not really the case.

Instead, Claude acted more like a research assistant. The user uploaded files from an old college computer into the AI system as a last attempt. While going through years-old files and folders, Claude reportedly found an older wallet backup hidden in the data.

At the same time, the user had also discovered an old mnemonic phrase written in a notebook. According to the posts, Claude helped connect the missing pieces and identified an issue in the recovery setup that had been preventing the wallet from being decrypted properly.

Once that issue was sorted, the recovery tool finally managed to open the wallet file and the user regained access to the Bitcoin.

Why the story stands out

The case is interesting mainly because it shows a practical use of AI outside the usual chatbot conversations people are familiar with.

Claude did not magically guess trillions of passwords or bypass Bitcoin security. The process still relied on things like old backup files, password hints, and recovery tools that were already available. What AI helped with was sorting through large amounts of old data and spotting something the user had missed.

The incident has also revived discussions around how many old Bitcoin wallets are still inaccessible because of forgotten passwords or lost hardware.

Bitcoin recovery stories are becoming more common

As Bitcoin prices have gone up over the years, old wallets that once seemed insignificant are now worth massive amounts of money. Many early users have started going back to old hard drives, notebooks, and forgotten backups hoping they might still have access to their wallets.

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Some have been successful, while many are still locked out. In this case, an old notebook, backup wallet files, and a bit of help from AI were enough to bring back Bitcoin that had been inaccessible for over 11 years.