5 KG LPG cylinder new rules explained: How to get small gas cylinder without address proof easily

The government has revised the regulations of purchasing small 5 kg LPG cylinders. With this modification, citizens can more easily buy cooking gas without providing address documentation. The move is aimed at improving access, especially for those who do not have permanent housing. It further enhances the reliability of supply when the demand is high. Also Read: Fake LPG Booking links can steal your data: Avoid these simple mistakes

You Can Get an LPG Cylinder Without Address Proof

Customers are now allowed to purchase the 5 kg LPG cylinders through the approved distributors. Address proof is also unnecessary. Buyers only need to show a valid identity card issued by the government. Also Read: How to surrender your LPG connection via MyPNG-D portal: Step-by-step guide

This modification benefits migrant workers, students, and individuals who occupy temporary spaces. It eliminates a significant obstacle which previously had complicated their acquisition of LPG connections. Also Read: 6 best microwave oven under Rs 10,000 to consider amidst LPG gas crisis

List of Documents Required

It is now easy to purchase a small LPG cylinder. Customers should bring any one of the valid identity proofs. The accepted documents are Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID or any government issued ID.

No additional paper work is needed. This simplifies the process in making it quicker and more convenient to all.

LPG Cylinder Supply Increased

The supply of small cylinders has also risen by the government. Many units have already been distributed in the recent days. Officials have said that there is no shortage at distributor outlets.

There is also an increase in the number of LPG delivery every day. Online booking has been on the rise and its use is more in demand by users nationwide.

Support for Migrant Workers and Strict Monitoring

To help migrant workers, special help desks have been set up at selected outlets. Through these centres, people are directed to other distributors located close to their homes and help people acquire LPG cylinders conveniently.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement is being tough on unlawful practices. Numerous cylinders have been taken, and some distributors have been fined because of infractions.

Priority Supply in Schools, Hospitals, and More

Government has been putting an emphasis on the supply of LPG to the household and basic services such as hospitals and schools. There has been restriction on commercial supply so that shortages do not occur among households.

They are also maintaining continuous supply of natural gas to domestic and transport usage. Authorities have assured that it is in check and the supply is not going to go down.

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In general, the new regulations facilitate the access to LPG cylinders. The emphasis is on convenience, safety, and accessibility of cooking fuel to everyone.