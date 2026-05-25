LPG cylinder delivery frauds rising: Warning signs every customer should know

Cooking gas is an essential part of millions of Indian household. However, with growing concern surrounding LPG shortage, the deliveries are now becoming a new target for small scams and misleading practices. While there are several delivery workers that follow proper procedures, but there have been increasing reports of customers being overcharged along with being pressurized for paying extra fees during delivery. Also Read: How to do LPG eKYC online and avoid gas cylinder delivery problems

Most of the people are now accepting cylinder quickly without checking anything due to the shortage. As these cylinder deliveries take place during the busy household hours, so scammers and dishonest delivery agents are taking advantage of it. There have been many complaints reported wherein customer realizes that something was wrong only after the cylinder finishes unusually fast or after checking the bill later. Also Read: LPG shortage update 2026: Simple guide to manage LPG booking, delivery and tracking online

LPG prices are still high in India, due to the war scenario between Israel, Iran, and the United States. Small delivery scams can cause major financial loss over time. Nevertheless, if you know common tricks during cylinder delivery, then you can save yourself from getting scammed, unnecessary charges, and they will also receive the accurate amount of gas inside their cylinder. Also Read: 5 KG LPG cylinder new rules explained: How to get small gas cylinder without address proof easily

Fake extra charges during delivery

One of the most efficient and common tricks with LPG delivery scam is that delivery agents ask for extra money beyond the official bill amount. Customers have been asked to may ‘handling charges’, ‘delivery charges’, stairs charges’, and festival tips.’ In recent scenario the cylinders are also selling in black and these extra amounts are not officially included.

Most of the customers pay this amount without questioning it because this extra fee may appear small. Nevertheless, authorized LPG distributors include delivery charges in the bill itself.

Make sure you always check the printed or digital invoice carefully before making any payment. If the delivery person asks extra money without a valid reason, then you can directly cotact the LPG agency or customer support number.

Delivering underweight cylinders

Another major scam that came into limelight after LPG shortage is underweight LPG cylinders. The standard LPG cylinder in India comes with fixed weight along with cylinders tare weight printed on the body. However, scammers are supplying cylinders with less gas than promised. They are taking extra money but not filling it accurately. You may not notice it immediately as it is sealed from the outside.

We recommend you should check the cylinder weight at the time of delivery.

Tampered or damaged safety seals

Always check safety seal before receipt. One of the emerging issues with LPG deliveries is the fake or tampered seals.

Seal should be in good fit and no tampering. Customers should reject delivery of any seal that appears loose, broken or previously opened. Damaged cylinders are not only financial hazards, but safety hazards as well.

Some customers may unknowingly accept damaged cylinders, believing that this was an incident during transport. Safety seals are, however, extremely important as they provide assurance that the cylinder has not been opened after the filling of the cylinder.

Scams with QR codes and payments

Scams are also increasingly happening on digital payments during LPG deliveries. In some instances, fake QR codes are displayed to customers for collecting payments.

The customer might feel they are paying the official gas agency, but in fact the money is being deposited in a personal account run by scammers.

For this, customers are advised to make payments through official payment links, UPI ID or as mentioned in the booking App or invoice. If you’re being asked to scan a QR code while talking to the person, it’s best to steer clear of those codes.

In addition, customers are asked to check SMS confirmation after their payment to ensure that the payment is made to the correct LPG distributor.

Unsafe installation tricks

Some delivery persons may be trying to instill fear about regulators, pipes or stoves to ensure that unnecessary replacements are made. Sometimes the customer is told that its regulator is “dangerous” or the pipe has been “expired” when there is no danger or expiration.

Wherever in doubt, it’s best to have the equipment checked out through the approved service channels.

Some tips for customers to stay safe

There are some easy practices that consumers can do to lower their chances of being scammed. Most delivery-related frauds can be avoided by checking the seal, verifying cylinder weight, checking invoice amount and using official payment methods.

It is also safer to book LPG cylinders through an official LPG cylinder booking app, website or through a registered LPG cylinder booking agency number instead of an unregistered third party LPG cylinder booking agent.

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It is important to teach these tricks to the elderly in the family as scams frequently target people who may not feel comfortable questioning delivery personnel.