PUBG Mobile reveals official Naruto Shippuden anime trailer ahead of Version 4.5 update

PUBG Mobil is one of the most popular battle royale games worldwide and it has finally officially started the countdown for one of its biggest collaborations. The gaming platform is all set to release Version 4.5 on 9 July. Ahead of the official release, the game has shared the official anime trailer for its upcoming Naruto Shippuden crossover. What’s even more interesting is that this trailer is created by Naruto anime team rather that being a standard game trailer. Also Read: PUBG Mobile 3.5 Metro Royale Update; What's new this time?

While the recently released trailer is a short preview, it confirms that the collaboration’s main aim is to offer much more themed character outfits. Besides this, PUBG Mobile is also introducing new gameplay mechanics, iconic ninja techniques, and anime inspired locations in the game that players will be able to use in their matches. Also Read: PUBG Mobile A11 Royale Pass rewards leaked online; Here are the details

The crossover will officially begin for global players on 9 July, alongside Version 4.5 update. Also Read: PUBG Mobile 3.5 update: Tips to beat the Frostborne Dragon

How PUBG Mobile is turning Anime into playable experience for players

Mobile game crossovers tend to be based on cosmetic elements such as skins, emotes and vehicle designs. Now, it seems that the PUBG Mobile collaboration with Naruto Shippuden takes it one step further, with several elements of the anime directly being integrated into gameplay.

Instead of just donning a costume as Naruto or Sasuke, players will be able to take a trip to the recreated Hidden Leaf Village, one of the most well-known areas of the series. The game is also adding in Naruto’s signature ninja run, which will let players run around the field, just as they did in the anime.

The additions imply that the collaboration isn’t just another set of themed cosmetics, but a limited-time Naruto experience within PUBG Mobile.

That’s a sign of collaboration over the last couple of years. So far, most of the crossover events for mobile games centered around collectible outfits in the game. Developers today are working on new temporary game worlds based on well-known entertainment franchises, so that players will have even more reasons to want to come back, even if they do not want to buy cosmetic items.

Here’s the first look of anime trailer

The teaser shown by PUBG Mobile includes the typical characters from Naruto Shippuden and the typical elements from the battle royale game. The trailer is not just based on gameplay footage, but it’s based on anime-style animation to illustrate the two worlds colliding.

The loot crates that are easily recognizable in PUBG Mobile are one of the scenes, and other moments show the interaction of PUBG characters with the game’s environment. While the teaser hasn’t given much information about the event, it has confirmed the visual theme PUBG Mobile is following for the collaboration.

It’s also important that the official Naruto anime staff were used. It allows the trailer to retain the look and feel of the series the fans already know and love, rather than be a new spin on the characters.

It’s more of a true-to-form Naruto crossover than a game advertisement, which is what makes for a better feeling of authentic and official anime for Naruto fans.

List of popular Naruto characters joining PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has already confirmed a strong lineup of characters that will appear during the event. Some of the most famous characters from Naruto Shippuden will be given themed outfits to unlock as the collaboration progresses.

The confirmed cast of characters are:

Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha

Sakura Haruno

Hinata Hyuga

Gaara

Kakashi Hatake

Jiraiya

Tsunade

Madara Uchiha

The roster includes characters from various universe areas, including heroes, mentors, and villains, providing an extensive variety of characters for any player, no matter their favorite character.

Although PUBG Mobile hasn’t announced all the cosmetic items that will be available, other crossover events indicate that there will be more accessories, backpacks, weapon finishes, lobby items and other limited time collectibles from the Naruto universe.

Ninja Scrolls adds the iconic Jutsu into matches!

One of the most anticipated features of the 4.5 update is the introduction of collectibles: ninja scrolls. The scrolls unlock famed Jutsus from the Naruto series and can be used in the game.

PUBG Mobile has decided to release the content in a staggered manner, instead of releasing all of them on the first day. This approach will provide a justification for players to continue playing past the end of the event, rather than finishing it in one weekend.

The new abilities in Earth Style: Mud Wall, Fire Style: Great Fireball Jutsu, and Reanimation Jutsu will be available to players when Version 4.5 goes live on July 9.

Multi Shadow clone jutsu will be included with it the next day.

The players will have access to two of the anime’s most recognisable techniques on July 12th, Rasengan and Chidori.

The last one is scheduled for release on July 14, with the release of Flying Raijin Jutsu, and the first wave of Naruto’s ability is complete.

While not a full description of how each jutsu would affect opponents in the matches, the roster implies that there will be a variety of offensive, defensive and tactical moves that could alter the course of the battle during the collaboration.

What to expect from this collaboration

There are a number of features that have been confirmed for PUBG Mobile but the full list of event rewards has yet to be announced. Players will encounter missions, limited time rewards, themed collectibles and new cosmetics exclusive to the crossover period, based on past events.

Ninja scrolls also indicate that the game will feature different gameplay than regular Battle Royale games. Rather than relying solely on guns and grenades, the players will gain access to anime-inspired abilities that may allow them to come up with new strategies in combat.

Another aspect that will be noticed will be the recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village. In most previous PUBG Mobile updates, unique areas with exclusive items and event-based activities have frequently been popular environments to land in. If the Naruto collaboration is in the same vein, the area will be one of the busiest on the map during the event.

One of the interesting things is the serialization of jutsu. PUBG Mobile is not releasing all its features on its launch day, but over the course of the next few days. This provides players with a reason to come back and continue the collaboration and does not let them discover all the content in the first few hours.

Produced by the Official NARUTO Team.

The Official NARUTO x PUBG MOBILE Anime Teaser​ is OUT NOW! Authenticity matters. The first-ever collab animation debuts July 9​ alongside the PUBG MOBILE new version update. Ninjas assemble – the unique new chapter awaits!… pic.twitter.com/pX7Mk7fLhR — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 1, 2026

Will BGMI get Naruto collaboration?

A question that has been swirling around among many Indian fans is if the collaboration of Naruto Shippuden will be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

In the case of BGMI, there hasn’t been any announcement by Krafton at the time of writing. But there’s still hope. Past PUBG Mobile alliances like the anime theme events have eventually been introduced in the Indian model of the game.

BGMI fans could get Naruto themed update later if Krafton follows a similar trend of release. For now, though, it will be up to players to wait and see if the company officially confirms it.

A busy update beyond the collaboration

Naruto crossover is one of the biggest attractions in recent years in PUBG Mobile. It is also expected to include several improvements within the gameplay. Unlike previous updates, players can expect performance optimizations, bug fixes, and additional content this time. All this things together will improve the overall experience for players.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

While the game developer has not shared every detail yet, but players can expect more information likely to be announced near the update’s release.