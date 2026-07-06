Best smart TVs under Rs 50,000: 55-inch and 65-inch options

Thomson NeoX 65 inch
The Thomson NeoX 65-inch Smart Google TV features a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and 550 nits brightness for sharp and vibrant visuals. It comes with a 70W four-speaker audio system powered by Blaupunkt with Dolby Atmos, 32GB of storage, and runs on the Google TV platform. The TV also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ALLM, VRR, HLG, Eye Care Technology, Google Assistant, and a bezel-less design for an enhanced viewing and gaming experience. The Thomson NeoX 65-inch Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 44,999.