LPG shortage 2026: How to quickly book your Indane gas cylinder via WhatsApp

The current war between the US and Iran has impacted the energy resources in the world including cooking gas. The shortage of LPG cylinders is hurting many households in India. The routes of shipping of the Gulf countries, such as Qatar, UAE, and Oman, are disrupted, resulting in delays in the supply of gas. In this case, the online booking of an Indane gas cylinder is not only a necessity but also a convenient choice.

WhatsApp Booking for Indane LPG

Indane has also implemented an easy WhatsApp program to assist customers to book their gas cylinders without having to go to the distributor or call. With this service, one can order refills at the touch of a button.

Hot to Book Indane Gas via WhatsApp: Step-by-Step Guide

Save the official Indane WhatsApp number, 7588888824, on your phone. Open WhatsApp and start a conversation with the saved number. From your registered mobile number, send the message REFILL. The system will verify your customer details linked to the LPG connection. Once verified, your booking request is successfully placed. You will receive an instant confirmation message with your booking details and expected delivery.

Eligibility of Booking Indane Gas via WhatsApp

WhatsApp LPG booking service is not open to all customers, but to those who have registered their mobile numbers to their connection with Indane. You have to update your number with your distributor in case your distributor is not linked. This service operates in India, and it is under the initiative of Indane to ensure that everyone finds it easier and quicker to book digitally.

Other Methods

As much as WhatsApp is the quickest way, there are other ways through which customers can make reservations of Indane cylinders. These are the Indane mobile application, web reservation via the website, IVRS calls, or going to the distributor at the local level. WhatsApp is the most convenient when it comes to swift reservations despite having other alternatives.

Why Booking via WhatsApp is Useful

Reservation through WhatsApp is time-saving. You do not have to travel, or wait on telephone calls. Confirmation is immediate and the system is 24/7. This would be particularly useful in supply shortages where distributors have their hands full in supplying high demand.

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Tips to Keep in Mind

Always enter the mobile number that you use with your LPG account. Be sure to proofread your message. Make sure that you obtain the confirmation to prevent misunderstanding. You can avoid booking mistakes by calling your distributor beforehand to change your number.