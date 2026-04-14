How to do LPG eKYC online and avoid gas cylinder delivery problems

In most households, LPG cylinders are used in cooking on a daily basis. In recent times, certain users experienced problems with acquiring gas cylinders. The issue in most instances is associated with partial KYC. To resolve this, now users can do LPG eKYC at home. It is a straightforward process which requires a few minutes. Also Read: LPG shortage update 2026: Simple guide to manage LPG booking, delivery and tracking online

Why It is Important to do LPG eKYC

LPG eKYC is required to verify customer details. Failure to do this can result in delays in the delivery of the cylinders by the users. It also makes sure that the right individual is utilizing the connection. Also Read: 5 KG LPG cylinder new rules explained: How to get small gas cylinder without address proof easily

The procedure aids the government to keep a good record. It also makes sure that the users will not lack any subsidy benefits on LPG. Also Read: Fake LPG Booking links can steal your data: Avoid these simple mistakes

How to do LPG eKYC

LPG eKYC can be easily completed by the users via their smartphone. It is done through Aadhaar authentication and face checking.

To begin with, start your web browser and go to the official LPG provider platform. Then download the mobile app of your gas provider. You should also install the Aadhaar FaceRD app in your phone.

Install the apps and open the LPG provider app. Use your registered consumer ID and mobile number to retrieve. After logging in, you will see a LPG eKYC/Aadhaar verification option.

Enter Aadhaar number and get verified. The system will send you to the FaceRD app to verify your face. Take your own photo and follow the instructions, scanning your face with the phone camera.

After completion of the process, you will be sent confirmation message via SMS.

Benefits

The process is quick and easy using face authentication. Users do not have to go to a gas agency or make physical submissions. All this can be done at home.

It also enhances security. Since the data is matched with Aadhaar records, chances of fraud are reduced. This system can also be used to control duplicate connections.

Don’t Need to Submit Physical Documents

The first significant advantage of eKYC is that it does not require any paper documents. All these are confirmed digitally. This saves time and efforts to users.

The procedure is made to be friendly to the user. It can be completed easily by simply following some straightforward steps even by first time users.

On-time completion of LPG eKYC prevents service problems. Cylinders can be delivered to the users immediately. It also makes sure that subsidy benefits are not discontinued.

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This online system simplifies the process and makes it more dependable. It is recommended that users should fill in their eKYC as soon as they can to prevent inconvenience.