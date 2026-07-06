TRIGGR Introduces Punkheadz Z3, Bringing Premium Everyday Audio Features to a Wider Audience

There was once a time when an inexpensive pair of headphones only meant that you would have to settle for less, either in terms of short battery life, primitive connectivity or just the raw, unremarkable sound and design, or lack of both. That is changing. Today, the question is no longer “How much do I have to pay?” but instead “How much can this product do?” In the growing competition for your time and money, sound and design have taken a backseat for a while. But now, they’re starting to get the attention they deserve.

TRIGGR’s Punkheadz series has been growing since the first launch, built upon the premise of creating a premium-inspired audio experience that its new consumers can afford to enjoy with Punkheadz Z1 & Punkheadz Z2, combining innovative design, long battery life & everyday conveniences for the next generation of music lovers. With each release, the series keeps getting better while staying the same game, to make technology that feels as good to use as it looks.

TRIGGR‘s newest launch joins that conversation with a clear point of view. The culture-tech brand has introduced the Punkheadz Z3, a wireless over-ear headphone that marries premium-looking design with the attributes normally reserved for products positioned far higher up the range. Designed for users who travel. From their playlist to their meeting, their gaming and their commute, the Punkheadz Z3 solutions TRIGGR’s belief that everyday tech should look as good as it hears.

That approach has allowed TRIGGR to carve out one of the fastest-growing consumer audio brands in India. In the last three years, TRIGGR has built one of the strongest at-market brands in the competitive audio space in India with thoughtful products that all age well in the lives of everyday consumers. One TRIGGR product made and sold every 20 seconds in India and getting the right customer appreciation for the way its thoughtfully designed products deliver real experiences.

The Punkheadz Z3 pursues that path by tackling one of the biggest annoyances for the average headphone user—battery stress. With up to 50 hours of playback time, it could easily satisfy your commuting, working, streaming, and traveling for days before you need to plug in again. And when you forget-plenty of people experience that-ZapCharge™ comes to the rescue-just ten minutes of charging time equals up to 200 minutes of more music, calls, and podcasts.Play around with the Punkheadz Z3, and see if they meet your particular needs.

It goes beyond battery life. We regularly juggle between laptops and smartphones all day, and having a pair of those devices keeps us from having to repeatedly disconnect and reconnect them. From an online meeting to a personal call or a work task to a leisure activity, transitions are seamless. Supporting that seamless experience is Bluetooth v6.0, which ensures reliable connectivity and consistent wireless performance in everyday use.

Music is the experience, so we’ve enhanced the experience with 40mm full-range dynamic drivers and BassXpand™ technology that together deliver fuller bass, clear mids and more detailed vocal tracks from your favourite music in all genres. The sound is yours to enjoy whether you’re listening to your morning or evening hype, watching a movie, or streaming a playlist for hours. The headphones also come with a 45ms Low-Latency Gaming Mode that synchronises audio very closely with on-screen action, giving you a more immersive gaming experience on mobile devices and PCs.

Every call gets a fair go. The Punkheadz Z3 comes with a MEMS microphone and TruComm™ powered AI Environmental Noise Cancellation, allowing it to reduce ambient sounds for clearer conversations whether you’re in a bustling cafe, public transport or a noisy office. It’s handy both when on virtual meetings and when meeting friends out and about.

In terms of looks, the Punkheadz Z3 does not disappoint. Its contoured design, leather-like textured finish, and ultralight build lend an overall appearance of a sharp, top-quality design that seems to have been meticulously crafted for style, rather than form. These headphones are available in Carbon Black, Pearl White, Forest Green and Aqua Blue – giving the user the freedom to select a finish to match their individual taste just as easily as their listening style.

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Available at a special launch price of ₹999, the TRIGGR Punkheadz Z3 brings together extended battery life, fast charging, seamless connectivity, immersive sound and design-led aesthetics in a package made for modern lifestyles. As expectations of accessible consumer technology continues to shift, retailers and tech experts are placing the focus on products that not only deliver advanced features but seamlessly fit into everyday living. TRIGGR believes that premium design and functionality should be accessible and not synonymous with premium, and is happy to prove it in the launch of the Punkheadz Z3.