LPG shortage in India: Best microwave under 20000 to handle daily cooking without depending on gas cylinder

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 12:59 PM (IST)
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 32L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features 360° motorised rotisserie, 301 auto cook menu, and diet fry for healthier meals. It also includes tandoor function, steam clean, and stainless steel cavity. The price is Rs 18,453.
Samsung 32L Slim Fry Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 32L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features Slim Fry technology, tandoor function, and curd making for daily use. It also has a ceramic enamel cavity with long durability. The price is Rs 18,490.
IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 30L capacity and supports grilling, baking, reheating, and convection cooking. It features air fry, rotisserie, multi-stage cooking, and 10 power levels for flexible use. It also includes fermentation mode, auto defrost, auto reheat, and 125 auto cook menus. The price is Rs 18,350.
Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 30L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features an in-built air fryer, motorized rotisserie, and stainless steel cavity for better durability. It offers 5-in-1 cooking functions for multiple uses. The price is Rs 17,999.
Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 28L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features inverter technology, digital display, healthy fermentation, oil-free cooking, and 355 instacook recipes. It also includes child lock and deodorizer steam clean for easy use. The price is Rs 16,990.
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven comes with a 27L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It offers 141 preset auto cook menus and supports zero oil recipes for healthier meals. It features a touch key pad and includes rotisserie, metal tray, racks, and glass tray. The price is Rs 16,590.
Morphy Richards 28DCOX DuoChef Pro Convection Microwave and OTG Oven comes with a 28L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It features dual grill and offers 300 auto cook menus for easy use. The design is simple with multiple cooking options in one appliance. The price is Rs 18,200.
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven comes with a 28L capacity and supports baking, grilling, reheating, and convection cooking. It includes charcoal technology, diet fry feature, and 360° motorised rotisserie for even cooking. It also offers healthy heart recipes and pasteurized milk function. The price is Rs 16,990.
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