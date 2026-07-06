Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch 9 prices leaked

Samsung is all set for its next Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event to host this July. However, ahead of the official announcements, several leaks and rumors are pointing toward the pricing details of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The leak also indicate pricing details about the Galaxy Watch 9 along with Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 prices leak: How much the new foldables may cost

One of the biggest surprises in this leaked information is the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. As per reports, this will be company’s most premium foldable smartphone yet. Talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it could receive a wider display and is expected to be launched at a lowr price as compared to the Ultra model. Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specifications reportedly revealed

While Samsung has not revealed any official details about the products and their pricing, the leaked information offers an early idea of what buyers can expect after devices are officially announced. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may outshine Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 22 in London.

Galaxy Z Fold 8

The leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing indicates that it will begin at EUR 1,999 for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB offering will go for EUR 2,199, and the highest-end 1TB version will be available for EUR 2,599.

If that’s the case, Samsung could be positioning the standard Fold 8 as a more budget-friendly premium foldable and the Ultra model as a device for the consumer that want the best that Samsung has to offer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to have an even bigger screen than the previous model, which should improve multitasking and viewing content. Samsung has yet to officially confirm the specifications, however.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The newly rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is believed to be positioned on top of the Galaxy Fold 8 lineup.

It is alleged that the phone will go for EUR 2,199 for the 256GB configuration. The 512GB model will be priced at EUR 2,399 and the top of the range 1TB variant is expected to fetch EUR 2,799.

Galaxy Z Flip 8

The leak also has pricing details for Samsung’s upcoming foldable clamshell.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8’s price is set to be EUR 1,299 for the 256GB storage model, and EUR 1,499 for the 512GB version.

Assuming those figures are correct, the Flip 8 will start at a higher price than last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was priced at EUR 1,199 for its base variant.

While Samsung hasn’t announced any hardware changes, the likely hike in price means that the company could be making improvements to the display, camera array, battery life, or Galaxy AI capabilities.

Leaked prices vs last year prices

These leaked prices suggest Samsung may make some significant changes in its foldable lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in Europe last year and the 256GB variant cost EUR 2,099, the 512GB version came with a price tag of EUR 2,219 while the 1TB model was priced at EUR 2,519.

If the most recent leak is correct, it means the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be available at a slightly cheaper price point at the bottom end, and the new model for Z Ultra would be available at a higher end price point.

Likewise, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 seems to be enjoying a slight increase in price from the earlier model, indicating that Samsung is retooling its high-end foldable strategy and not maintaining the price.

Galaxy Watch 9

In addition to the folding smartphones, the leak also includes the anticipated price ranges of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at EUR 409 for the 40mm Bluetooth version. The price of the LTE model is EUR 459.

The 44mm Bluetooth version should cost EUR 439, with the LTE version expected to cost EUR 489 for those who desire a bigger watch.

While there are still no official details, the Watch Ultra 2 will presumably appeal to those who want more advanced fitness tracking, rugged durability, and battery life.

What to Expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is believed to present its entire foldable range and other new wearable gadgets in London at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy Watch 9 series, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and perhaps some new Galaxy AI capabilities for the company’s newest offerings.

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As always with Galaxy Unpacked events, the company will likely emphasize enhancements to its AI-powered software, multitasking, camera tech and productivity suite for its foldable lineup.