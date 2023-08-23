comscore
23 Aug, 2023 | Wednesday

  • Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: चंद्रयान 3 के जश्न में डूबा देश, PM Modi ने दी बधाई, जानें किसने क्या कहा

Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: चंद्रयान 3 के जश्न में डूबा देश, PM Modi ने दी बधाई, जानें किसने क्या कहा

Chandrayaan 3 मिशन सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हो गया है। यह हर भारतीय के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। ISRO की इस कामयाबी पर बड़े-बड़े दिग्गजों ने अपनी खुशी X (Twitter) के माध्यम से जाहिर की। यहां देखें किसने-क्या रिएक्शन दिया।

Edited By: Manisha

Published: Aug 23, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Chandrayaan 3 ने चांद पर सफल लैंडिंग कर रचा इतिहास
  • PM Modi ने Tweet कर ISRO को दी बधाई
  • कई दिग्गजों ने X प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए जाहिर की अपनी खुशी

Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) ने बुधवार को इतिहास रच दिया। ‘चंद्रयान 3’ ने आज 23 अगस्त को चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक लैंड कर लिया है। यह भारत के लिए गर्व का समय है। हर कोई इस खुशी की घड़ी का जश्न मना रहा है। चंद्रयान 3 की चांद पर लैंडिंग को पीएम मोदी ने लाइव देखा और देश को संबोधित करते हुए बधाई दी।

PM Modi ने ट्वीट करते हुए इसे भारत के अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र का ऐतिहासिक दिन बताया और इसरो को इस कामयाबी के लिए बधाई दी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के अलावा कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने X (Twitter) के माध्यम से अपनी खुशी जाहिर की। यहां देखें चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर किस सेलेब्रिटी ने क्या कहा।

PM Modi ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि यह भारत के अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के लिए ऐतिहासिक दिन है। चंद्रयान-3 चंद्र मिशन की उल्लेखनीय सफलता के लिए ISRO को बधाई।

के. सिवन ने दी बधाई

NASA के एडिमिनिस्टेटर Bill Nelson ने दी बधाई

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का ट्वीट

विदेश मंत्री डॉ एस जयशंकर ने किया ट्वीट


चिरंजीवी ने किया ट्वीट

शाहरुख खान का ट्वीट


संबित पात्रा का ट्वीट

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का ट्वीट


राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट

अक्षय कुमार का ट्वीट

ऋतिक रोशन का ट्वीट

अभिषेक बच्चन का ट्वीट

विराट कोहली का ट्वीट

आर. माधवन का ट्वीट

तेजस्वी यादव का ट्वीट

नीतीश कुमार का ट्वीट

अल्लू अर्जून का ट्वीट

जूनियर NTR का ट्वीट

आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया ट्वीट

वीरेंद्र सहवाग का ट्वीट

Author Name | Manisha

