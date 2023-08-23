Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) ने बुधवार को इतिहास रच दिया। ‘चंद्रयान 3’ ने आज 23 अगस्त को चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक लैंड कर लिया है। यह भारत के लिए गर्व का समय है। हर कोई इस खुशी की घड़ी का जश्न मना रहा है। चंद्रयान 3 की चांद पर लैंडिंग को पीएम मोदी ने लाइव देखा और देश को संबोधित करते हुए बधाई दी।

PM Modi ने ट्वीट करते हुए इसे भारत के अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र का ऐतिहासिक दिन बताया और इसरो को इस कामयाबी के लिए बधाई दी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के अलावा कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने X (Twitter) के माध्यम से अपनी खुशी जाहिर की। यहां देखें चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर किस सेलेब्रिटी ने क्या कहा।

PM Modi ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि यह भारत के अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के लिए ऐतिहासिक दिन है। चंद्रयान-3 चंद्र मिशन की उल्लेखनीय सफलता के लिए ISRO को बधाई।

Historic day for India’s space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023

के. सिवन ने दी बधाई

#WATCH | Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon “We are really excited…We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy,” he says. pic.twitter.com/2VmvQvMuMf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

NASA के एडिमिनिस्टेटर Bill Nelson ने दी बधाई

Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का ट्वीट

विदेश मंत्री डॉ एस जयशंकर ने किया ट्वीट

Congratulate Team @isro on the flawless #Chandrayaan3 mission. The entire nation is proud of you. This achievement resonates around the world. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 23, 2023



चिरंजीवी ने किया ट्वीट

An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 🚀 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! 👏👏👏 History is Made today!! 👏👏👏 I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!

This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023

शाहरुख खान का ट्वीट

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023



संबित पात्रा का ट्वीट

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का ट्वीट

India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India’s celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world’s launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2023



राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट

Congratulations to Team ISRO for today’s pioneering feat.#Chandrayaan3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India’s space program has continued to scale new… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2023

अक्षय कुमार का ट्वीट

A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023

ऋतिक रोशन का ट्वीट

My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3‘s lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023

अभिषेक बच्चन का ट्वीट

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! 🇮🇳 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023

विराट कोहली का ट्वीट

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳

Jai Hind! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

आर. माधवन का ट्वीट

Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane.🤗🤗🙏🚀🚀🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2rTFpHzEWn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023

तेजस्वी यादव का ट्वीट

चंद्रयान-3 के विक्रम लैंडर ने चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक लैंड कर लिया है। भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों ने अंतरिक्ष में भारत को ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि दिलाई। 1962 से देशहित में अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रमों के लिए समर्पित भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के वैज्ञानिकों ने चंद्रमा पर इतिहास… pic.twitter.com/9ZUjy9W0uY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 23, 2023

नीतीश कुमार का ट्वीट

चन्द्रयान-3 की चांद पर सफल लैंडिंग कराकर देश ने अंतरिक्ष में एक नया इतिहास रच दिया है, जिस पर हर देशवासी गौरवान्वित है। यह इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों की कड़ी मेहनत का नतीजा है। इसके लिए इसरो की पूरी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। @isro — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 23, 2023

अल्लू अर्जून का ट्वीट

Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/arBfnj1c4Z — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 23, 2023

जूनियर NTR का ट्वीट

My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 23, 2023

आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया ट्वीट

Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:

—Teaching us how to aim for the stars

—Making us believe in our own abilities

—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.

And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/BNFVacYXQJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023

वीरेंद्र सहवाग का ट्वीट