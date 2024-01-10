comscore
  • CES 2024: Volkswagen to integrate ChatGPT AI chatbot in its Vehicles

CES 2024: Volkswagen to integrate ChatGPT AI chatbot in its Vehicles

Volkswagen will be the first mass manufacturer to standardize the use of ChatGPT in numerous production vehicles.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Jan 10, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Volkswagen

  • Volkswagen will be showcasing vehicles equipped with ChatGPT AI chatbot.
  • Volkswagen integrate ChatGPT AI chatbot into its IDA voice assistant.
  • Volkswagen vehicles will be showcased at CES 2024.

Volkswagen has announced that it will be showcasing the first vehicles equipped with the ChatGPT AI chatbot, integrated into its IDA voice assistant, at CES 2024. The automaker will become the first mass manufacturer to standardize the use of ChatGPT in numerous production vehicles from the second quarter of 2024.

In the future, all Volkswagen models fitted with the IDA voice assistant will feature an AI database that can read content to drivers while they are on the move. The chatbot will be included in the latest generation of infotainment systems in the following models: ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, Tiguan, Passat, and Golf. The new function is based on Cerence Chat Pro. It is a product of technology partner Cerence Inc., which provides a uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

The IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT in Volkswagen cars can be utilized to manage the infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning systems, or to respond to general knowledge inquiries. The AI will also provide additional information in response to questions that extend beyond these areas, as part of its continuously expanding capabilities. This can enhance conversations, resolve queries, facilitate intuitive interaction, provide vehicle-specific information, and much more – all hands-free.

Volkswagen assures that customers will not need to set up a new account, download a new app, or activate ChatGPT. The voice assistant can be activated by saying “Hello IDA” or pressing a button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically determines whether a vehicle function should be performed, a destination searched, or the temperature adjusted. If the Volkswagen system cannot answer a request, it is anonymously forwarded to the AI, and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds.

The company states that ChatGPT will not have access to any vehicle data and questions and answers are immediately deleted to ensure the highest level of data protection. The feature also prioritizes security.

