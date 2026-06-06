ChatGPT can now remember better: OpenAI announces Dreaming memory update

OpenAI has announced an update to ChatGPT’s memory feature. The company is introducing a new system called Dreaming, which will be used to manage how ChatGPT remembers information from previous conversations. According to OpenAI, the update is aimed at improving memory handling across a growing user base. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

According to OpenAI, the upgrade is rolling out first to Plus and Pro subscribers in the US, with support for additional countries as well as Free and Go users expected over the coming weeks. Also Read: Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

What is changing with ChatGPT memory?

ChatGPT first received memory support in 2024. The feature allowed users to save specific details and have them available in future conversations. In 2025, the company expanded the feature by allowing ChatGPT to reference information from previous chats. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

The latest update takes that a step further. Instead of relying mainly on manually saved memories, the new Dreaming system works in the background to organise information gathered across conversations. With the new upgrade, OpenAI says ChatGPT will be better at deciding what information is still useful and what no longer matters. It can also update older details when circumstances change, helping conversations feel more relevant over time.

So if you frequently use ChatGPT for things like work, travel plans, or content-related tasks, it can pick up from previous conversations instead of starting from scratch each time.

OpenAI says memory accuracy has improved

OpenAI has shared benchmark results showing improvements across several areas of memory performance.

According to the company, factual recall scores improved from 67.9 percent to 82.8 percent. OpenAI also says ChatGPT has become better at following user preferences, with its internal benchmark score improving from 55.3 percent to 71.3 percent. Performance on time-sensitive memory tasks also improved from 52.2 percent to 75.1 percent.

The company says these improvements help ChatGPT remember useful information, apply preferences more consistently, and better understand when information is no longer relevant.

New memory summary page coming

One of the biggest additions is a dedicated memory summary page.

Users will be able to see what ChatGPT has learned about them over time instead of wondering what information is being stored. The page will allow users to review saved details, correct information, remove memories, or tell ChatGPT what they would like it to remember in the future.

This gives users more visibility and control over how memory works.

Designed to work at a larger scale

OpenAI says the latest Dreaming architecture is also more efficient behind the scenes. The company claims it has significantly reduced the computing resources needed to run memory features, making it easier to bring the upgrade to more users.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The improvements are also expected to increase memory capacity for existing Plus and Pro subscribers while helping OpenAI expand the feature to Free and Go users in the coming weeks.