Samsung has announced the launch of its Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV in India. The newly launched TV is the latest addition to the Crystal UHD TV line-up.

Some of the key highlights of Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV include a multi-voice assistant, video calling with SlimFit cam, solar remote, built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT Light Sensors for auto brightness adjustment, and more.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV price and availability

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV starts at Rs 33,999 and it is available from August 4, 2023, via Flipkart and Samsung Shop in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

Interested buyers can also avail up to Rs 3000 cashback and a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks while purchasing the television.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV comes with two years warranty ( one year Standard + one year extended warranty on the panel only).

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV specifications

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TVs come with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. PurColor offers one billion shades of vibrant colours, while the Crystal Processor 4K upscales lower-resolution pictures to the 4K level. It also features HDR and comes with a three-sided bezel-less design.

Coming to audio, the newly launched smart TV feature OTS Lite, which allows viewers to feel the on-screen motion as if it is real with 3D surround sound created with two virtual speakers. In addition to this, the TVs have Adaptive Sound that analyses all contents in real-time and make it more dynamic and amplifies the intended effects.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TVs have built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled light sensors, which automatically adjust brightness. Calm Onboarding syncs all smart devices, including third-party appliances, for smoother control.

In addition to this, these TVs also feature Smart Hub, which assembles entertainment, ambient and gaming options together.

Coming to gaming experiences, these TVs feature Auto Low Latency Mode and Motion Xcelerator, which enable swifter frame transition, along with quick and instant reactions. It also has multiple modes such as Smart Work, Gaming, and Smart Watching.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TVs have multiple voice assistants and users can choose between Bixby or Amazon Alexa. Users can also connect their video call applications to the TV screen and convert it into a video call device with SlimFit Cam.

This TV comes with a SolarCell Remote, which is completely battery-free and can be charged through room lights. It also draws power from spare energy emitted by Wi-Fi routers.