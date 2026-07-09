OPPO Reno 16, Reno 16c go on sale in India: Price, specifications and offers

OPPO recently launched its Reno 16 series, including OPPO Reno 16 and OPPO Reno 16c in India. Today, the company has started the first sale of both the devices, revealing several discounts and offers on the smartphones. Besides smartphones, the tech giant also launched the OPPO bubble, a secondary display accessory aimed at expanding the Reno ecosystem. Also Read: Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and more

The latest launched smartphones cater to the mid-premium segment buyers with high-refresh rates and AMOLED displays. The devices are powered with powerful processors and large batteries. Both the phones runs on Android 16-based ColorOS. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 series India launch confirmed for July 2: Camera details, Bubble accessory and more revealed

OPPO Reno 16 series price in India

The OPPO Reno 16 starts at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 67,999. Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 Pro series leak reveals display, chipset and camera details

The OPPO Reno 16c is available in three storage options:

8GB + 128GB – Rs 46,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs 49,999

12GB + 256GB – Rs 55,999

Meanwhile, the OPPO Bubble has been priced at Rs 7,999.

The devices are up for sale from today via company’s official E-store, ecommerce sites Amazon and Flipkart, and authorized sales outlets in India.

Launch offers

If you are interested in purchasing any device from the lineup, you can avail up to 10% instant cashback on eligible bank cards and UPI transactions. In addition, the brand is also offering zero down payment EMI options for up to 18 months through participating finance partners.

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000

180-day screen damage protection

50% discount on the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ with Reno 16 series purchases

Customers purchasing the Reno 16 series together with the OPPO Bubble can also choose between zero down payment EMI or instant cashback offers.

OPPO Reno 16 specifications

The OPPO Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the peak brightness levels are up to 3,500 nits, which should ensure a good view of HDR content and outdoors.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone has a triple 50MP rear camera setup which consists of:

This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS.

50MP telephoto camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

At the front, you’ll find a 50MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 6,700mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging, which is said to provide long battery life without sacrificing charging speed.

OPPO Reno 16c

The Reno 16c is more about featuring a larger screen and extended on-screen playtime.

It is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel that refreshes at up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

This camera system consists of:

50MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

50MP telephoto camera

The phone also has a 50MP front-facing camera that will be helpful for selfies and video calling too.

Amongst its standout features is the 7,000mAh battery which can charge at 80W rate, one of the largest in its class.

Common features

Both smartphones come with ColorOS 16 running on Android 16, and have some premium features, such as:

120Hz AMOLED displays

In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock

5G connectivity

Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C port

Robust dust and water resistance ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.

The Reno 16 series comes in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colours.

What model to select?

While the two phones boast some of the flagship-like features, they address different audiences.

The OPPO Reno 16 emphasizes performance, brightness of its display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which makes it more suitable for people who like to game, multitasking, and those who want more power.

The Reno 16c, on the other hand, is equipped with a bigger display and a massive 7,000mAh battery, making it an attractive choice for those who prioritize media playback and long battery life.

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Reno 16 and Reno 16c Specifications at glance