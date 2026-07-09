BSNL’s new phone costs Rs 1,34,166: Here’s what it does and who can buy it

BSNL has introduced a satellite phone in India, but this is not a device meant to replace your smartphone. The handset is designed for people who work in places where mobile networks are either weak or don’t exist at all. Instead of relying on mobile towers, the phone connects directly to satellites. That means users can still make calls from places where regular mobile networks simply don’t reach. Also Read: Truecaller vs TRAI: Why the caller ID giant is challenging India's telecom regulator

The launch also comes at a time when BSNL is continuing to expand its telecom network across the country. While the company has been rapidly increasing its 4G footprint, this new satellite phone is aimed at a completely different set of users who often operate far away from regular network coverage. Also Read: Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio launched in India with smarter audio: Check price here

How the satellite phone works

Unlike a regular mobile phone, the BSNL satellite phone does not depend on cellular towers. It connects to satellite networks, making it possible to place voice calls from locations where conventional telecom infrastructure is unavailable. Also Read: BSNL Rs 1,099 WiFi plan brings 1400GB data, unlimited calling for 3 months: How to book

According to BSNL, the handset has been developed in partnership with global satellite service providers, including Inmarsat. Since it connects through satellites, the phone can keep working even in remote areas where there is no mobile coverage. That makes it useful during emergencies as well as in places where setting up telecom towers isn’t possible.

When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel. Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026

Features offered by the device

This isn’t a smartphone built for everyday use. It focuses on providing reliable communication in places where regular networks aren’t available. The phone supports voice calling through satellite connectivity and also includes an SOS emergency feature that can be useful during distress situations.

BSNL says the handset has been built for demanding environments. It also sports a rugged build so it can handle tough conditions. BSNL has also equipped it with a large battery, which comes in handy for people working in remote areas where charging the device regularly may not always be possible.

Who is it meant for?

This is not a phone that most consumers would need. BSNL says the satellite phone is primarily intended for defence personnel, maritime operations, disaster response teams, mining companies, remote industrial sites, adventure travellers and even pilgrims travelling through regions where mobile connectivity is unavailable.

Because satellite phones are regulated in India, buying one is not as simple as purchasing a smartphone from an online store. According to BSNL, users or organisations must first obtain approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) before purchasing or operating the device. Using a satellite phone without the required authorisation can attract legal action under Indian regulations.

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Price and availability

The BSNL satellite phone is priced at Rs 1,34,166, including taxes. Interested buyers will have to approach BSNL directly instead of purchasing it through regular retail stores or e-commerce platforms. The company has also asked prospective users to contact their nearest BSNL office or call 9768866652 for more information about the purchase process, eligibility requirements and the necessary approvals.