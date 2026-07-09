Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other foldable pre-reservations open in India: Here's how to reserve

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: If you are waiting to get the next foldable smartphone, then know Samsung has already announced the next lineup is set to launch on July 22nd in London. The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the rumoured new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Moreover, the tech giant may also unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup along with the foldables. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time, livestream details and expected launches

Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has already opened pre-reservations in India ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. So, if you’re already planning to upgrade, here’s how you can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series before launch. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 prices leak: How much the new foldables may cost

How to pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other foldables

To pre-reserve the Galaxy foldables, you just need for follow these steps: Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra design almost confirmed ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

First of all, visit the Samsung India website or open the Samsung Shop app.

Now, select the Next Galaxy pre-reservation option.

Make sure to sign in with your Samsung account or create a new one.

Pay the refundable Rs 999 reservation amount.

Once Galaxy Unpacked is over and pre-orders begin, you will have to log in using the same account to complete your purchase and redeem the available benefits.

Pre-reservation of Galaxy foldable: How will it benefit you?

Samsung has introduced a VIP Pass that allows interested buyers to reserve the upcoming Galaxy devices before pre-orders officially begin. Note that the Rs 999 isn’t an extra charge. This will be adjusted against the final price of the smartphone after completing the purchase. Once the payment is successful, Samsung sends the confirmation through email and SMS linked to your Samsung account. The pre-reservation window will remain open until July 22, the day of Galaxy Unpacked.

Well, this is not just about securing early access to the devices. Samsung is also offering some additional launch benefits. For example you will receive benefits worth Rs 2,799, which can be redeemed while placing the final order after launch. Samsung also claims that the eligible pre-reserved buyers will get the highest exchange value too.

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Apart from the VIP Pass, Samsung is also letting users register separately to receive launch updates, teaser videos and promotional offers ahead of the event. Selected participants may also receive Samsung vouchers worth Rs 5,000, which can be used while purchasing eligible Samsung products.