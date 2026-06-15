UK may block Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for children under 16 SOON; Here's why

Several countries across the globe are banning or restricting social media for kids under the age of 16. Amongst all, the UK could soon become one of the strictest countries when it comes to social media access for children. As per a BBC report, the British government is considering a ban that would prevent children under 16 from using social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat and others. Also Read: Meta outage hits Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp globally: Users report login and feed issues

Well, the UK is not new to this initiative, considering a ban on social media for children. This comes amid the growing concerns about social media addiction, excessive screen time usage, harmful content and online safety. The rule hasn’t been finalised yet in the UK; however, if approved, the restrictions would go even further than some of the measures currently being discussed in other parts of the world. Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 fever reaches WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook with new features

Why the UK is considering social media ban for kids SOON?

The debate around children’s online safety has been growing for years, but governments are now becoming more aggressive in their approach. UK officials believe that social media platforms have not done enough to protect younger users from addictive features and harmful experiences online. Reports suggest the government is also looking at additional restrictions, including limits on livestreaming, tighter controls around AI chatbots, and preventing children from communicating with strangers through certain gaming platforms. Also Read: Snapchat introduces new safety protections for users under 16: What changes

There are also discussions around introducing social media curfews for younger users, although details are yet to be confirmed. The proposed changes follow a public consultation that reportedly received more than 100,000 responses, with a large number of parents supporting stricter rules for children’s online access.

Following Australia’s footsteps

UK seems to follow Australia’s footsteps as it became the first country to introduce a nationwide social media ban for users under 16 last year. In Australia, the restrictions affected social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. The UK now appears ready to take that conversation a step further.

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However, not everyone agrees. While many parents support stronger controls, not everyone believes an outright ban is the right solution. Some child safety advocates argue that restricting access completely could push teenagers towards less-regulated corners of the internet instead of solving the problem. Others believe technology companies should be required to make their platforms safer rather than banning children from using them altogether.

Countries that have already restricted social media access for minors