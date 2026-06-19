No Instagram or TikTok? UAE becomes first Arab nation to restrict social media for children under 15

The debate around children’s social media access is no longer just a debate. Several countries are taking action to curb children’s social media access. Now, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a major step by announcing a new rule to prevent children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. This also makes the UAE the first Arab nation to introduce such strict restrictions on social media for children. Also Read: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook just got premium plans in India: Check price

So, what all changes with this new rule? Also Read: Facebook AI Mode launched: Meta's new search tool uses public posts to answer questions

Social media ban for children in UAE

As per a report by Reuters, children under the age of 15 will not be able to create or operate personal social media accounts. Under the new framework, children below the age of 15 will not be allowed to create or handle their personal social media accounts. This means a total curb on the ability to post content, comment on posts, share updates or join public groups on social media. The UAE government says the decision is simply to reduce risks associated with online interactions and protect younger users from harmful content. Also Read: UK may block Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for children under 16 SOON; Here's why

However, teenagers can still use social media, but with restrictions. The rules are slightly different for teenagers aged between 15 and 16. Instead of a complete ban, these users will be allowed to access social media with additional safeguards in place. Platforms will be required to provide age-appropriate content controls, parental supervision features, screen-time management tools, and restrictions on interactions with unknown users.

In simple words, social media won’t disappear for teenagers, but platforms will have to make the experience safer.

Role of social media giants

While the restrictions are there to ensure it happens according to the plan, one of the biggest changes for the social media giants is age verification. Now, the UAE is asking the social media giants to implement stronger systems to verify the age of the users. That means just typing your date of birth is not enough now.

While nothing is confirmed yet. But the companies may have to rely on digital identity checks and AI-powered verification tools to make sure that the users are meeting the set age criteria.

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Countries which have banned social media for children

As we mentioned before, there are several other countries which have banned social media for kids. Amongst all, Australia became one of the first countries to introduce a nationwide social media ban for users under 16. The UK is also exploring similar restrictions amid growing concerns around social media addiction, harmful content, and online safety.