Xiaomi could launch a pocket gimbal camera with Snapdragon 8-series chip: Here's what we know

Xiaomi could soon enter a product category that has been gaining popularity among content creators and vloggers. According to a new leak shared by known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the company is said to be developing a pocket-sized gimbal camera. While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the device, the leak suggests the company could be preparing a new camera that focuses on portable video recording while also fitting into its wider ecosystem. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Premium experience with a few practical trade-offs

Pocket gimbal cameras have slowly become more popular, especially among people who create videos on the go. They offer better stabilisation and image quality than a smartphone in many situations. If the leak turns out to be accurate, Xiaomi could soon compete in this segment as well. Also Read: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Reality Elite: New XR platform powers next-generation AI smart glasses

Flagship Snapdragon chip expected

One of the biggest highlights of the leak is the processor. The leak only mentions a 3nm Snapdragon 8-series processor, so the final model is still anyone’s guess. Also Read: HP OmniBook Ultra Review: A Premium AI Laptop That Gets Most Things Right

That means Xiaomi could choose between the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or another high-end Snapdragon 8-series platform. While these chips are commonly found inside premium smartphones, they could also offer enough processing power for image processing, video stabilisation, AI-based features and high-resolution recording inside a compact camera.

Using a flagship mobile chipset could also help Xiaomi add more software-based camera features instead of relying only on hardware.

Large camera sensor also tipped

Apart from the processor, the leak also points to a “super-large” camera sensor. No exact specifications have been shared yet, but reports have suggested that manufacturers are exploring 200MP sensors for similar pocket cameras.

The leak also mentions a “super-large” camera sensor, although no specifications have been shared yet. Some earlier reports have hinted that brands are exploring 200MP sensors for pocket cameras, so Xiaomi could also be looking in that direction. That said, there is nothing official to confirm the sensor size or resolution yet.

Apart from that, not much is known about the hardware. Xiaomi has also remained silent about the device, so the complete specifications are still under wraps.

Xiaomi ecosystem could be part of the experience

Another detail that stood out in the leak is Xiaomi’s ecosystem. In a reply to a user on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the pocket camera could work closely with other Xiaomi devices.

Exactly how that will work is still unclear, but users may be able to move photos and videos to their Xiaomi phones more quickly or access recordings across different Xiaomi devices without much effort. The company has been expanding its connected ecosystem over the past few years, so a pocket camera that integrates with phones, tablets and other Xiaomi products would fit into that strategy.

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Since all of this information comes from leaks, it should be taken with some caution until Xiaomi makes an official announcement. More information about the camera, its features, expected launch timeline and pricing is likely to surface over the next few months.