Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Reality Elite: New XR platform powers next-generation AI smart glasses

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Reality Elite platform, company’s latest powerful XR chipset. It is designed for mixed reality (XR), virtual reality (VR), and smart glasses. Besides this, the tech giant also introduced Snapdragon Start, which is a toolkit, designed to help brands in developing and launching AI-powered smart glasses speedily and effectively.

Qualcomm made the announcements at Augmented World Expo (AWE), wherein the company showcased its vision for the future of extended reality and AI-driven wearable devices.

Snapdragon Reality Elite brings major performance upgrades

Qualcomm designed the Reality Elite program to power high performance video-see—through (VST) headsets along with lightweight optical-see-through (OST) smart glasses. Talking about the new chipset, it reflects the industry’s growing focus on mixed reality experiences combined with on-device artificial intelligence.

One of the much talked about highlights of the platform is its ability to deliver up to 48 TOPS of AI performance. This will allow XR devices to run large language models. In addition, it also helps in running vision AI models directly on the device rather than relying on heavy cloud processing. With the help of this, user can experience several features and enhancements, including photorealistic avatars, improved contextual awareness, AI assistants, and real time object generation with lower latency.

As per Qualcomm, its Snapdragon Reality Elite is capable of delivering up to 60% higher GPU performance coupled with 30% faster CPU performance as compared to the previous generation available. The company has also boost AI processing performance with up to 160% improvements over earlier XR platforms.

The Snapdragon Reality Elite also supports displays with up to 4.4K per eye at 90 frames per second. This enables sharp visuals and smooth mixed reality experience. According to Qualcomm, the new chipset also improves power efficiency, enabling it to offer up to 20% longer battery life, while generating less heat.

Upcoming devices will showcase the new platform

Qualcomm also confirmed that Snapdragon Reality Elite will power future devices, such as XREAL’s Project Aura and Play For Dream’s upcoming XR headset. The expected products will be announced in coming months as manufacturers continue to explore AI-based devices.

Snapdragon Reality Elite will be a major contributor to the next wave of high-end XR devices with its enhanced graphics, AI features and battery life.

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon Start to power AI smart glasses

In addition to the new XR platform, Qualcomm unveiled an XR scalable turnkey AI-ready toolkit called Snapdragon Start. The project aims to make the process of creating personal AI devices, such as smart glasses, easier.

The Snapdragon Start hardware modules, software tools and AI integration support are available for brands, so they can get their products to market faster without building their technology from scratch.

Eyewear company Inspecs is the first partner to join the program, further underlining Qualcomm’s efforts to broaden its AI-powered eyewear solutions.

Smart Glasses market capture

With Snapdragon Start, Qualcomm is targeting eyewear manufacturers, consumer electronics brands, and new companies looking to enter the AI wearable market. The company is set to lower the development cost and time by offering pre-built components and development tools.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Qualcomm sees the program being a catalyst for the wide adoption of smartglasses in various price points and applications. This will eventually provide more options for consumers as AI wearables advance into the mainstream.