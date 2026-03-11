Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launches in India with a huge 7,200mAh battery: Check price here

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in its Y-series lineup in India. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is now official and will go on sale starting March 11 through the company’s website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores. The phone arrives with a clear focus on battery life and everyday performance, as the key areas that matter to many users looking for a mid-range device. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launched with Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, 200MP Camera and 7,000mAh battery: Price and specs

The highlight here is the 7,200mAh battery, which is one of the largest capacities currently seen in this price segment. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G India launch date revealed: Expected price, specs and key details

Vivo Y51 Pro price in India and availability

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 27,999. The phone will be available in Festive Red and Noble Gold colour options. As part of the introductory offer, buyers can also get up to Rs 2,500 cashback during the initial sale window. Also Read: Vivo X300s launch teased with 144Hz display and 200MP camera: When can we expect?

Vivo Y51 Pro specifications at a glance

The headline feature of the Vivo Y51 Pro is its 7,200mAh battery. Vivo is said to be using Silicon-Carbon battery technology, which helps increase energy density while keeping the phone relatively slim. Vivo says that the device measures around 8.4mm in thickness and weighs about 219 grams.

The phone supports 44W FlashCharge, and Vivo has also included bypass charging, a feature designed to reduce heat during heavy tasks like gaming by powering the device directly from the charger. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and UFS storage options up to 256GB.

On the software side, the phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and it features a 6.75-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the phone carries a dual-camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor, along with a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for video calls and social media shots.