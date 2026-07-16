Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G launched under Rs 20,000: Check price, specs, and features

In the market when budget phones are getting costlier, Vivo has launched a new smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment — the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G. Clearly, the phone is for the budget buyers while bringing some essential features such as large battery, a 120Hz refresh rate and Android 16 out of the box. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

What else does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, camera and price — know everything about the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G. Also Read: Vivo X Fold 6 debuts with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera: Price, specs and more

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Price and availability

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 21,999, while the top-end 6GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 24,999.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using eligible Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards. Vivo is also offering up to three months of no-cost EMI. The smartphone will go on sale from July 22 via Flipkart, Vivo India’s online store and offline retail outlets. It will be available in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G specifications and features

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it can reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. The storage can also be expanded using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

For photography, the phone gets a 50MP Sony primary camera along with a secondary sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera housed inside the display notch. One of the key highlights is the 6,500mAh battery, which supports 44W FlashCharge.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from the hardware, the T5 Lite 44W 5G carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and Triple SGS anti-drop certification.