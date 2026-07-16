Buying a new Mac or iPad? AppleCare+ may now cost you more

If you are planning to buy a new MacBook or iPad, and it already costs way too much, then know there may be one more thing to add to your budget! After increasing the prices of several Macs and iPads recently, Apple has now reportedly raised the cost of AppleCare+ plans for these devices as well. Also Read: WhatsApp is rolling out iPhone Mic Mode controls; Here's what changes during calls

As per a report by Bloomberg, the increase isn’t huge, but it does mean new buyers will have to pay a little extra if they want Apple’s extended warranty and accidental damage coverage. Also Read: iPhone users in China to finally get Apple Intelligence; Here's why it was delayed

AppleCare+ price hike: All we know

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has increased the price of AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads in the US. The monthly plans are now 50 cents more expensive, while annual subscriptions have gone up by $5. The revised pricing applies only to customers purchasing AppleCare+ from now on. Also Read: iOS 27 beta download explained: Supported iPhones, steps and precautions

The good news is that existing subscribers won’t be affected. If you’re already paying for AppleCare+ on your Mac or iPad, your current subscription price will remain unchanged.

Which devices are affected?

The revised pricing applies across Apple’s Mac and iPad lineup. For example, AppleCare+ for the 13-inch MacBook Air now costs $7.99 per month, up from $7.49. Similarly, the annual plan has increased from $74.99 to $79.99.

Other eligible devices, including the MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, iPad Pro, iPad mini and the standard iPad, are also expected to see similar increases. AppleCare One, the company’s bundled protection plan that covers up to three Apple devices under a single subscription, hasn’t received a price hike for now.

But why are prices increasing?

Apple hasn’t officially explained the latest increase, but the timing is hard to ignore. Only a few weeks ago, the company raised the prices of several Macs and iPads following higher component costs and the ongoing global memory shortage. Industry analysts believe rising prices of memory chips have pushed manufacturing costs higher, something that Apple has gradually started passing on to customers.

The latest AppleCare+ revision appears to follow the same trend. While the increase is relatively small, it comes on top of the higher prices buyers are already paying for Apple’s hardware.

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What about iPhone users?

So far, Apple hasn’t changed AppleCare+ pricing for its latest iPhone lineup. However, reports suggest the company could revisit iPhone pricing later this year. The iPhone 18 Pro series is already expected to become more expensive because of rising component costs. If that happens, Apple could also revise AppleCare+ pricing for iPhones, similar to what it has now done for Macs and iPads.