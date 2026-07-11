Doomscrolling on Instagram, Facebook could soon change as EU targets Meta’s addictive app design

Most people open Instagram or Facebook to quickly check a message or watch one Reel. But before they realise it, they’ve spent much longer on the app than they originally intended. One Reel leads to another, the feed keeps refreshing, and notifications keep pulling users back. According to the European Commission, this may not be happening by chance. Regulators believe several design features built into these platforms are encouraging people to keep scrolling for longer than they intended. Also Read: Meta removes controversial AI image feature from Instagram days after launch

The European Commission has released preliminary findings saying Meta may have breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) over the way Facebook and Instagram are designed. If the findings are confirmed after the investigation, Meta could be asked to make changes to both platforms in Europe and may also face a fine of up to 6 per cent of its annual global revenue. Also Read: How to filter spam messages on Instagram

Which features are under scrutiny?

The Commission’s concerns are centred around features that have become a normal part of using social media. These include infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, personalised recommendations, and push notifications. According to regulators, these features work together to keep users engaged continuously, making it easier to spend long periods on the apps without actively deciding to do so.

The report also points to the effect these features may have on teenagers and other vulnerable users. Regulators said Meta did not do enough to assess or reduce the risks linked to excessive usage, including how late-night activity and different content formats such as Reels and Stories may contribute to people spending more time on the platform.

One of the suggestions being considered is turning off features like autoplay and infinite scrolling by default. The Commission has also proposed stronger reminders encouraging users to take breaks after spending a certain amount of time on the apps.

Meta disagrees with the findings

Meta has pushed back against the Commission’s preliminary findings, saying they do not fully reflect the steps it has already taken to improve user safety.

The company highlighted its Teen Accounts feature, which automatically applies additional protections for younger users. These include limits on late-night access, parental controls and daily screen time limits. Meta said it remains committed to working with European regulators while continuing to improve safety features across its platforms.

It is worth noting that these are still preliminary findings. Meta will now have an opportunity to review the evidence collected by the Commission and formally respond before a final decision is taken.

What could happen next?

If the European Commission concludes that Meta has violated the Digital Services Act, the company could face a financial penalty worth up to 6 per cent of its annual global turnover. It may also have to redesign parts of Facebook and Instagram for users in Europe by changing or limiting some of the engagement-focused features currently built into the apps.

This is not the first time Meta has come under regulatory scrutiny in Europe. Earlier this year, the Commission also found that the company had failed to do enough to prevent children under the age of 13 from accessing its platforms. Outside Europe, Meta has also faced legal challenges in the United States over claims that the design of its platforms contributed to social media addiction and mental health issues among younger users.

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If the Commission’s findings are upheld, users in Europe could see noticeable changes to how Facebook and Instagram work. Features that keep people scrolling for longer, such as infinite scroll and autoplay, may no longer be enabled by default, while stronger screen-time reminders could also become part of the experience.